Convenience Channel Will Honor Military in Many Ways This Veterans Day

NATIONAL REPORT — The convenience channel is taking time this weekend to recognize U.S. service personnel with Veterans Day promotions.

On Nov. 11, participating Circle K convenience stores will offer a free Polar Pop to military veterans. Veterans can present the Veterans Day Deal on the Circle K mobile app and show their military ID at any Circle K store to receive the free beverage.

"Circle K believes that America's Veterans are special, and appreciates the sacrifices they have made for our country and its citizens. Without their selflessness, we wouldn't have the freedoms we often so carelessly enjoy," said the retailer, a division of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

The TA Restaurant Group, a division of TravelCenters of America LLC, is inviting all active duty military, veterans and reservists with proof of service to enjoy a complimentary meal from a select menu that includes a beverage on Veterans Day at any participating Country Pride or Iron Skillet restaurant nationwide.

"Veterans Day is a special time when we stand united in respect for our veterans," said Tom O'Brien, president and CEO of TravelCenters. "It's hard to fathom what these individuals have gone through and while we show our appreciation in many ways throughout the year, this day is especially meaningful. We truly honor those who have fought for our freedom and for the family members who sacrifice while their loved ones serve our country."

TA Restaurant Group's Quaker Steak & Lube is also recognizing the efforts of all military veteran and active duty service members by offering free or discounted meals on Veterans Day at participating locations.

On Nov. 11, anyone who is a veteran or currently serving in the armed forces can receive a complimentary or discounted meal by simply showing proof of service to their server prior to ordering their meal. The offers vary by location, and include free meals from select menus or up to a specified amount, or discounted meals.

"It's a privilege to have this chance to honor our active duty and veteran military for their courage and sacrifice," said Bruce Lane, vice president of Quaker Steak & Lube. "These brave men and women have put themselves in harm's way and spend time away from home and families to ensure we all have the many freedoms we enjoy. We commend them, and invite them to be recognized on Veterans Day."

Quaker Steak & Lube will also honor fallen military heroes with Fallen Soldiers Tables set up at participating locations. The Fallen Soldiers Table serves to remind all civilians and military members of the ultimate sacrifice given by troops who lost their lives in the fight for peace and liberty.

Quaker Steak & Lube served more than 7,500 free or discounted meals were served on Veterans Day in 2015 and 2016.

Stewart's Shops promotion is for all to enjoy. The retailer is offering a single scoop ice cream cone for 50 cents to all customers on Nov. 11 in honor of military veterans.

In addition to promotions on food and beverages, industry retailers are also offering other services.

Each Delta Sonic Car Wash location is providing free Super Kiss car washes and semi-synthetic oil changes to all veterans and military service personnel this Saturday. To redeem the promotion, recipients to tell the car wash cashier or oil change technician that they are an active member or a veteran of the armed forces to receive the free services.

"This is our ninth year providing free car washes on Veterans Day and the sixth year we are offering free oil changes," said Kim Canna, director of marketing at Delta Sonic. "It is a great way for us and our employees to give back to those who have given so much."

Offering free car washes on Veterans Day is part of a national campaign called Grace for Vets, which started in 2004.

In recognition of Veterans Day this year, NOCO participating in the Greenlight a Vet campaign, which encourages people to change one light in a visible location at home or at work to green as a symbol of support and appreciation for veterans.

Lights at NOCO's corporate office in Tonawanda, N.Y., as well as at its fuel terminal and several NOCO Express locations are going green to show support for veterans.

In addition, NOCO is providing green light bulbs to the company's more than 680 employees to change a light to green at their homes.

"NOCO is proud to support our local veterans, including the more than two dozen retired and active servicemen and women we employ," said Jim DeFilippis, vice president and general manager, NOCO Express.

"Participating in the Greenlight a Vet campaign is a simple way to thank our veterans for their service and show them the support and appreciation they deserve," he added.

NOCO is donating the proceeds of the green bulbs at its NOCO Express locations to the local Western New York chapter of Team Red, White and Blue (RWB). Team RWB's mission is to enrich the lives of America’s veterans by connecting them to their community through physical and social activity.