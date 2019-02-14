Convenience Distribution Association Inducts Two New Members Into Hall of Fame

SAN ANTONIO — The Convenience Distribution Association (CDA) inducted two industry veterans into the organization's Hall of Fame on Feb 12. Bob Caldarella and Jode Bunce were inducted during an awards dinner the final night of the Convenience Distribution Marketplace, held at the Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort & Spa.

CDA Hall of Fame memberships are presented to the convenience store industry's most valued participants. Their careers include continual accomplishments on the industry's behalf and have demonstrated unquestioned dedication to CDA's highest values, according to the association.

Caldarella, who recently retired from ITG Brands, began a nearly 50-year career as a sales representative for Lorillard. He also held roles as a military and government sales specialist, assistant division manager and division manager, special accounts. When he became regional sales manager in Pittsburgh, he was then the youngest person to be promoted into the role at 32 years old. Lorillard's business more than tripled in four years under his leadership.

"Bob is very well respected by his peers and he always leant an ear to our issues and problems, but more importantly, he always worked to fix those issues and problems," said Sherwin Herrin, CEO and chairman of Southco Distributing Co. "He has always worked hard for the distributor."

Calderella continually moved upward in his career, serving in roles such as vice president of sales for the Midwest states and vice president of sales development, in which he liased with national trade organizations such as CDA. He held this position until his retirement. Calderella was also a key player in the transition from Lorillard to ITG Brands, according to CDA.

"Bob served the industry very well and made it better through his dedication and commitment," said CDA President and CEO Kimberly Bolin. "We could not be more proud to recognize his tremendous contributions."

Bunce began his career by joining Eby-Brown Co.'s sales training program one day after graduating from Northern Illinois University. He became a commission salesperson in 1987. The following year, he won the salesperson of the year award. Over the years he moved up the ladder to his current role of executive vice president of cigarettes and stamping.

Along with his work at Eby-Brown, Bunce has a long history with CDA. He was the 2007 chairman and also served on the association's board and various committees.

"He's always involved, he's served on many committees, and he's always coming up with good ideas," said Kevin Barney, Atlantic Dominion Distributors. "He brings a lot of energy to everything he does, and he's someone who will speak his mind about things he sees as opportunities to make things better."

"Induction into CDA's Hall of Fame represents a lifetime of achievement and excellence in the convenience distribution industry," Bolin said. "Jode has a long history with the association having served in a variety of capacities. It doesn't matter what the task, he goes all in. We could not be more proud to recognize his outstanding contributions.