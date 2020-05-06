Convenience Distribution Association Turns CDBX Into Virtual Event

RESTON, Va. — The Convenience Distribution Association (CDA) will host its annual business exchange this fall, but will bring it online.

According to the CDA, the Convenience Distribution Business Exchange (CDBX), scheduled for Sept. 21-24 in Chicago, will now be a virtual event.

"The health and safety of CDA's members is our primary concern. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, CDA is committed to bringing its members the meetings they count on year after year, and a virtual event ensures we will be able to hold those meetings," said Kimberly Bolin, CDA president and CEO.

During the September virtual event, participants will have the opportunity to have up to 30 TOP-TO-TOP virtual meetings with key trading partners. This year, all meetings will take place on a user-friendly and secure online meeting platform.

"While we will miss seeing everyone in person in September, we look forward to engaging virtual meetings and important discussions with our partners in the convenience products industry," said Scott Carrico, chair of the CDA board of directors.

CDA's annual meeting will be held virtually during CDBX VIRTUAL. The CDA Dean of the Industry award presentation will be moved to February at the Convenience Distribution Marketplace. That event is slated for Feb. 15-17 in Tampa, Fla.

"One of our greatest strengths is our ability to adapt, and the CDA team is preparing for this change to our CDBX event," Bolin added.