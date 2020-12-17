Convenience Distribution Marketplace 2021 Will Shift to a Virtual Format

RESTON, Va. — The Convenience Distribution Association (CDA) will hold the Convenience Distribution Marketplace 2021 in a virtual format on Feb. 15-17, the original dates for the annual event. Registration for Convenience Distribution Marketplace Virtual 2021 is now open and allows distribution companies to register as many company personnel as they choose for a single fee.

Suppliers can also book one of four package options outlined in Marketplace Virtual's supplier prospectus.

"We are looking forward to coming together for a dynamic, informative and productive experience at Marketplace Virtual," said Kimberly Bolin, CDA president and CEO. "Marketplace brings together convenience products wholesale distributors with the leading suppliers and manufacturers of warehouse-delivered products, as well as providers of industry solutions."

Before shifting to a virtual Marketplace, CDA held the 2020 Convenience Distribution Business Exchange (CDBX) and the organization's annual meeting virtually in September.

"Building on the feedback from a successful CDBX, we're excited to reimagine our February event so that it delivers a strong return on investment for every company involved in a user-friendly virtual environment," Bolin stated in the November announcement that Marketplace 2021 would move online.

Marketplace Virtual will feature industry relevant speakers and education sessions while connecting top trading partners and providers. As a special treat, distributor companies will enjoy lunch from the Marketplace Virtual sponsors and be eligible to win prizes, including one grand prize.

This year's speakers include:

Returning speaker Mary Kelly, PhD, leadership and business growth and CEO of Productive Leaders, who will discuss economic factors, trends and leadership challenges to prepare businesses as they plan for the future.

Jim Pancero, certified speaking professional, Council of Peers Award for Excellence Speaker Hall of Fame member and thought leader, who will present "Six Things You Can Do to Gain a Competitive Edge During This National Reboot." He will share his best ideas and a detailed workbook/action guide for making the most of this new business culture and buying environment. .

The Convenience Distribution Association (CDA) represents convenience product distributors in the United States. Its distributor members represent more than $102 billion in U.S. convenience product sales, serving a wide variety of small retail formats.