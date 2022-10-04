The Convenience Group's Don Rhoads Named New NACS Chairman

LAS VEGAS — Don Rhoads was named the 2022-2023 NACS chairman following the NACS Board of Directors meeting on Oct. 1, which took place during the 2022 NACS Show in Las Vegas.

Rhoads is president and CEO of Vancouver, Wash.-based The Convenience Group LLC, which operates and franchises eight neighborhood convenience stores throughout Washington and Oregon.

He joined the company in 2000 and has led it in strategic growth, planning and establishment of long-term goals and policies, according to NACS. Prior to The Convenience Group, Rhoads began his convenience career in 1989 as president of Quick Shop Minit Mart, a retail store chain based in Vancouver.

As NACS chairman, Rhoads oversees the NACS Executive Committee, which provides strategic direction and financial oversight to the association.

Committee members are:

Vice Chairman, Treasurer and Vice Chairman, Strategic Communications: Ken Parent, Pilot Flying J LLC

Vice Chairman, Legislative: Lisa Dell'Alba, Square One Markets Inc.

Vice Chairman, Member Services: Annie Gauthier, St. Romain Oil Co.

Vice Chairman, Research and Technology: Chuck Maggelet, Maverik — Adventure's First Stop

Vice Chairman, At Large: Victor Paterno, Philippine Seven Corp. dba 7-Eleven Convenience Store

Vice Chairman, At Large: Brian Hannasch, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Previous 2021-2022 NACS Chairman Jared Scheeler and 2020-2021 NACS Chairman Kevin Smartt also serve on the Executive Committee.

During the meeting, the association also named new retail members to its board of directors, including:

John Jackson, Jackson Food Stores Inc.

Brian McCarthy, Blarney Castle Oil Co.

Tony Miller, Delek US

Additionally, the NACS Supplier Board named leadership changes during the 2022 NACS Show. Kevin Farley, chief operating officer of GSP, was named 2022-2023 NACS Supplier Board chairman, and David Charles, president of Cash Depot, was named chairman elect.

Four new members were elected to the NACS Supplier Board:

Jerry Cutler, InComm Payments

Jack Dickinson, Dover Corp.

Mark Falconi, Oberto Snacks Inc.

Kevin Kraft, FIFCO USA

As a member-driven organization, NACS is led by a 30-member board of directors, which includes three retailers from non-north American countries. In addition, the chairman and chairman-elect of the NACS Supplier Board also serve on the board of directors.

The 2022 NACS Show takes place at the Las Vegas Convenience Center from Oct. 1-4.