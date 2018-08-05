Convenience Management Services Inc. Rebrands to Strasburger

TEMPLE, Texas — Convenience Management Services Inc. (CMSI), a privately held retail consulting, operations and management provider serving the small-format retail industry nationwide, is changing its name from CMSI to Strasburger.

The company has been built on four generations of Strasburger in the grocery, convenience and small-format retail business. Over time, it has been involved with almost 10,000 retail management site operations in 33 countries globally and 35 states in the U.S.

In 2012, CEO Roy Strasburger bought the company from his family to focus on small-format retail management services in the U.S.

"The decision to change our company name and rebrand as Strasburger reflects the trust that has been placed in our ability as the reliable stewards of our clients’ most valuable assets," said Roy, who is a regular columnist for Convenience Store News. "At Strasburger, our passion is applying our 60-plus years of knowledge to successfully operate convenience stores, QSR, car washes, quick lubes, and other small-format coffee and food-to-go shops for companies large and small who, for various reasons, don’t have the expertise, infrastructure or desire to operate them."

Strasburger has a strong legacy in the convenience and retail fuel industries, beginning in 1967 when Roy’s father Tommy opened Zippy Food Stores in Temple, shortly followed by Arco dealerships in 1968. In 1986, Tommy discovered the opportunity for international growth in Australia and opened a c-store chain named Quix, which led to a joint venture with Mobil in Australia. Eventually, under Roy’s leadership, the company’s global retail marketing and consulting services expanded to Chile, Austria, Mexico and 27 other countries.

"I have known the Strasburger family for 54 years," said Drayton McLane, Jr., former CEO of McLane Grocery Co., former owner of the Houston Astros and current owner of The McLane Group. "I’ve worked with them not only in Central Texas but also in the United Kingdom, Europe and Australia. Tommy and Roy Strasburger are icons in the convenience channel, as well as in Temple, where both Strasburger and McLane have their roots. It is no surprise that Roy is extending the Strasburger legacy by providing leadership and personal values to a business that continues to grow under Roy’s leadership."

Since 1983, Strasburger has been a leader in the U.S., providing turnkey retail site contract operations, staffing services, accounting services and retail consulting. In addition, Strasburger’s Dealer ProTM provides a fully transparent professional dealer retail operations program, and the Rapid RetailTM program is available for landowners and property managers who have vacant space in their strip center, malls and power centers where Strasburger can turn vacant retail space into a vibrant customer experience, according to the company.

"Throughout its history, Strasburger has always maintained a culture of family, open communication and connectivity," Roy said. "Although our staff is spread out all over the U.S., we maintain a close and interconnected work environment that supports and encourages employee collaboration across all levels of the company. This results in better support and management of our clients’ site operations, and the best customer service in the c-store industry."

"We are seeing significant challenges in retailing," he added. "I am extremely proud that Strasburger is doing all we can to bring value to small-format retail in good times and bad."