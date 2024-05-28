Convenience Retailers Deploy a Mix of Techniques to Attract Fuel-Only Customers

In today's digital world, it's important to engage people how and when they want to be engaged, and to make the engagement personal because that is what consumers expect now, according to David Poulnot, vice president of multivertical sales at digital marketplace Upside, based in Washington, D.C. Consumers are used to highly personalized and "curated experiences" with the internet and are expecting that in the brick-and-mortar world as well, he noted.

"Pumptoppers and television screens at the pump are static and one size fits all, so retailers need to think of ways to also move past that and capture customers' attention in the moment, and in a way that is relevant to them," Poulnot said.

While technology is key to marketing in today's world, retailers must also remember the basics, according to Peter Rasmussen, CEO and founder of Convenience and Energy Advisors, a consulting firm based in St. Petersburg, Fla. This includes a welcoming and inviting store, clean bathrooms and proper lighting.

"When you think about what drives you to a destination, you could have video at the pump or the right POP [point of purchase], but is your location consistently clean and attractive?" he posed. "Clean bathrooms matter because that will get people into the store."

Marketing & Personalization

New marketing technology allows c-stores to personalize offers, especially through loyalty programs that track customers' past purchases. Pairing this with geofencing technology to target customers who are near the store or on the forecourt can generate a lift in traffic to the store.

"Consumers want connection, and it's not just an AI [artificial intelligence] driven personalized offer that is not really personalized where they get the same offer three days in row for something they just bought. You can't completely take human interaction out of the equation," said Segal.

When it comes to a loyalty program, there needs to be a good initial offer to get people to sign up and then, from that point on, a c-store can start to personalize and target a customer with offers based on what they typically purchase using some elements of AI, said Rasmussen.

For instance, an offer such as 10 cents off gas based on when the consumer was there last and would typically need fuel again.