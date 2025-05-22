Convenience Retailers Gear Up for Holiday Travelers

In addition to saving on food and drinks, customers can save 10 cents per gallon on gasoline and 15 cents per gallon on auto diesel through the Love's Connect app. AAA members can also save more on fuel purchases by linking their AAA account to the Love's app.

Pilot

As North America's largest travel center network and the originator of National Road Trip Day, Pilot is revving up for the start of summer with limited-time offerings, the ultimate road trip giveaway and travel trends.

To celebrate the season, Pilot is launching a $15,000 giveaway inviting travelers to share what calls them to the open road this summer. From May 23-30, entries can be submitted by following @PilotFlyingJ on Instagram, liking the National Road Trip Day post and posting a photo or video sharing why they should win using the hashtag #PilotNRTDGiveaway. Three winners will be selected to receive $5,000 in cash and $1,000 in Pilot gift cards to fuel their journeys this summer.

Additionally, Pilot teamed up with Campspot, a booking platform for campgrounds, RV parks and glamping resorts, to survey nearly 2,000 road trippers to unveil the biggest trends this summer.