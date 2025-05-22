 Skip to main content

Convenience Retailers Gear Up for Holiday Travelers

7-Eleven, Love's and Pilot are celebrating the unofficial start of summer with limited-time offerings and promotions.
Danielle Romano
Danielle Romano
Woman driving a car during the summer

NATIONAL REPORT Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer, and convenience store chains want to ensure holiday-goers are prepared for their road trip adventures and backyard barbecues.

7-Eleven Inc. 

From crave-worthy snacks to can't-miss deals, here's a taste of what customers can look forward to at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes locations nationwide:

  • $2 snack deals: Customers can enjoy $2 deals on popular snacks like Clif Bars, Kellogg's Rice Krispie Treats Big Bars and Quest Protein Cookies. The offer is valid through May 28.
  • $4 and $5 meal deals: For $4, loyalty members get one value grill item with 7-Select chips and a Big Gulp drink, or get two value grill items or one Big Bite hot dog with 7-Select chips and a Big Gulp drink for $5. The offer is valid through June 24.
  • Limited-time summer sprinkle doughnut: For those with a sweet tooth, the new limited-time summer doughnut features white frosting and rainbow sprinkles and brings a festive, seasonal twist to the bakery case, the retailer said.
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
7-Eleven_Peace Tea Caddy Shack Slurpee
Peace Tea Caddy Shack Slurpee blends refreshing tea and lemonade flavors.
  • Peace Tea Caddy Shack Slurpee drink: This limited-time Slurpee drink blends  tea and lemonade flavors. The offer is valid through Aug. 26.
  • Blue Raspberry Slurpee-inspired Mini Melts flavor: Made with creamy, beaded ice cream with blue raspberry flavor, it's a twist on a fan favorite.
  • 7-Select Fusion Energy Rocket Pop: The layered beverage features cherry, lemon and blue raspberry flavors that shift when sipped, bringing the nostalgic rocket pop experience to life in every sip.
  • 7NOW delivery savings: In honor of Memorial Day, customers can get $20 off a $30-plus delivery order with code "MONDAY20." Whole pizzas are also available for $6.99. The offer is valid May 26 only.

"This summer, we're excited to bring fun and flavorful new products to 7-Eleven to help customers celebrate the little things all summer long," said Brandon Brown, senior vice president, fresh foods at 7-Eleven. "From irresistible meal deals to our tasty summer doughnut, we're delivering delicious, craveable options that make every stop at 7-Eleven a little more enjoyable this summer."

Additionally, in recognition of Memorial Day and Military Appreciation Month (May), 7-Eleven is doubling its fuel discount to 10 cents off per gallon for verified 7Rewards and ID.me members. When combined with the everyday 5-cents-per-gallon discount available through the 7Rewards app, eligible customers can save at least 15 cents per gallon at participating 7-Eleven gas stations nationwide through the end of the month. 

Love's Travel Stops

Oklahoma City-based Love's is offering buy one, get one (BOGO) free deals on food and drinks through the Love's Connect app from May 22-27. Some of the deals include:

  • BOGO Little Debbie single-serve
  • BOGO Hostess single-serve
  • BOGO Hershey standard-size
  • BOGO Love's-branded chips
  • BOGO Love's-branded water
  • BOGO Share a Coke
Love's_save 10 cents per gallon

In addition to saving on food and drinks, customers can save 10 cents per gallon on gasoline and 15 cents per gallon on auto diesel through the Love's Connect app. AAA members can also save more on fuel purchases by linking their AAA account to the Love's app.

Pilot

As North America's largest travel center network and the originator of National Road Trip Day, Pilot is revving up for the start of summer with limited-time offerings, the ultimate road trip giveaway and travel trends. 

To celebrate the season, Pilot is launching a $15,000 giveaway inviting travelers to share what calls them to the open road this summer. From May 23-30, entries can be submitted by following @PilotFlyingJ on Instagram, liking the National Road Trip Day post and posting a photo or video sharing why they should win using the hashtag #PilotNRTDGiveaway. Three winners will be selected to receive $5,000 in cash and $1,000 in Pilot gift cards to fuel their journeys this summer.

Additionally, Pilot teamed up with Campspot, a booking platform for campgrounds, RV parks and glamping resorts, to survey nearly 2,000 road trippers to unveil the biggest trends this summer. 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
Pilot_Pop-up escape

"National Road Trip Day marks the official start of summer travel and is an invitation for drivers to pack up, fuel up and enjoy the freedom and excitement of the open road," said Adrienne Ingoldt, chief marketing officer at Pilot. "This summer, many travelers are fully embracing pop-up escapes, transforming road trips into unforgettable journeys. Whether you're seeking the beauty of wide-open spaces or just exploring a roadside hidden gem, Pilot is out here to fuel your journey with everything you need to make the most of your miles."

Key findings from the 2025 Campspot x Pilot summer travel survey include:

  • Short trips, big impact: 53% of travelers surveyed are planning more short trips or weekend getaways than in previous years, with more than 90% gearing up for pop-up escapes this summer — quick trips typically within driving distance of home.
  • Experience over agenda: 66% of travelers say the best part of a road trip is discovering hidden gems, while 62% enjoy making memories with family or friends and 61% love soaking in the scenic views.
  • Road trip priorities: 84% say they most value the convenience of fuel, food and restrooms in one stop. The perfect playlist (56%) and meaningful conversations (54%) also top the list of road trip essentials.
  • Snack strategy: More than half (57%) of travelers crave a mix of everything, opting for the perfect portable treat of salty and sweet to elevate the journey.
  • The (nearby) great escape: 58% of travelers are heading to lakes or beaches this summer, followed by mountains or national parks (51%) and charming small towns (48%), with 57% of travelers saying they’ll travel 200 miles or less to get to their destination.

"Travelers are rewriting the rules of summer getaways by choosing closer escapes, simpler plans and spontaneous moments that bring genuine connection," said Jeff Bettin, general manager, marketplace at Campspot. "Pop-up escapes show that it doesn't take a faraway destination or a long itinerary to create something unforgettable. That's why Campspot and Pilot are making it easier to discover the perfect place to stay, hit the road and experience the kind of escape that travelers need most this summer."

More information about the 2025 Campspot x Pilot summer travel survey is available here.

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds