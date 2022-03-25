Convenience Retailers Kick Off Hiring Campaigns Ahead of Summer Travel Season

NATIONAL REPORT — Convenience store and travel center operators are getting ready for the summer by launching hiring events with significant goals for new employees. These recruitment efforts come as the labor crunch continues inside and outside the c-store industry, pushing retailers to be more competitive with wages and benefits.

Love's Travel Stops

Love's Travel Stops is holding a two-day National Hiring Event on March 30-31, during which it seeks to hire more than 2,000 new team members. The in-person event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days at more than 580 Love's Travel Stops and Country Stores and Speedco and Love's Truck Care locations across the United States.

"Love's takes care of its team members, and they, in turn take care of its customers, so this is an important event for us," said Roger Ahuja, executive vice president of operations for Love's. "Our organization is a fantastic place for someone to start their career and develop it into the one they've always wanted. The company offers a wide range of benefits and opportunities, but perhaps most importantly, it offers the opportunity to grow."

The travel stop operator is looking for team members to join:

Love's Travel Stops and Country Stores;

Speedco and Love's Truck Care locations;

Love's retread centers;

Love's-owned hotels;

Love's call centers in Oklahoma City; and more.

Interested candidates should bring a copy of their resume.

Once hired, eligible full-time employees gain access to Love's health and wellness benefits, which include 401(k) with matching contributions; medical, dental, vision and life insurance coverage; flexible scheduling; holiday pay and competitive weekly pay; and other benefits.

Part-time employees are also eligible for dental, vision, telemedicine and other benefits.

Candidates can visit loves.com/hiringevent for more information and to register for the two-day event. Love's may offer qualified candidates jobs on the spot, contingent upon pre-screening requirements.

Oklahoma City-based Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores has more than 580 locations in 41 states. It also has more than 420 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love's Truck Care locations.

WAWA

Wawa Inc. launched its official start of hiring efforts for the summer season on March 7. The convenience store operator set the goal of hiring nearly 1,000 new associates for roles at every Wawa store from the New Jersey Shore to the beaches of Delaware, Maryland and Virginia. More than 55 stores are located in those areas and will continue their recruiting campaign through the summer season.

The retailer's annual employment effort focuses primarily on filling the seasonal jobs needed to support summer store operations and bolster Wawa's rapidly growing family of diverse, committed and energetic associates, the company said.

Employee perks include a free Shorti every shift and an associate food menu with deeply discounted items available for purchase. Wawa's 24/7 operations also have the flexibility to offer schedules that match availability. Summer jobs at Wawa can lead to long-lasting careers.

"Summertime is an exciting time at Wawa stores. We are looking for associates seeking the opportunity to thrive in a food service, customer-focused environment at a company with a one-of a-kind culture of teamwork," said Stephanie Capaccio, director of people team operations. "Anyone who visits Wawa knows that it's our incredible associates who drive our business and make Wawa so special to our customers and communities."

Wawa offers competitive wages, with a starting rate of $15 per hour, as well as a working environment that includes signature care and recognition programs plus seasonal fun days and events. After meeting eligibility requirements, all full- and part-time associates receive a comprehensive package of financial and personal benefits that includes a health and wellness benefits, tuition reimbursement and an annual 401(k) mach.

Employees who stay with Wawa longer term will share in the company's Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), which helps them prepare for the future and retirement. The ESOP is provided to associates at no cost. As of 2022, Wawa is almost 40 percent owned by associates through the ESOP, which ranks as one of the top 10 largest in the company.

Interested individuals are encouraged to apply online at wawa.com/careers or visit stores hosting hiring events.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates c-stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.