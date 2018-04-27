Convenience Retailers Prepare for Hot Summer Sales

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Convenience store operators are gearing up for a busy summer season as consumers hit the road.

According to the NACS Retailer Sentiment Survey, operators are optimistic about summer sales as food, beverages and healthier snack options continue to grow.

More than three in four convenience retailers expect in-store sales to increase this summer compared to last year, and nearly half expect their fuel sales to increase compared to last summer, according to NACS, The Association for Convenience & Fuel Retailing.

Conversely, only 2 percent of retailers expect in-store sales to decline and only 9 percent expect to see a decline in fuel sales this summer.

Convenience stores sell nearly 80 percent of the fuel purchased in the United States.

The convenience factor rates high among retailers who say they expect sales to grow this summer. Specifically, 73 percent cited their convenient location and 64 percent cited one-stop shopping for food, fuel and restrooms as a reason they expect to grow sales.