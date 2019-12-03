Convenience Retailing Becomes a Game of Grow or Go

NATIONAL REPORT — Deals of all sizes combined to make 2018 one of the most active years yet in terms of convenience channel merger and acquisition (M&A) activity, and many industry insiders expect the M&A environment will remain just as active this year.

Terry Monroe, president of American Business Brokers, says he believes 2018 was the most active M&A year since the early 2000s. “Nothing could compare to the activity that we encountered in 2018, and the momentum we experienced in 2018 is continuing in 2019,” he told Convenience Store News.

Robust M&A activity once again shaped this year’s CSNews Top 20 Growth Chains ranking.

Findlay, Ohio-based Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) — the parent company of Speedway LLC — added the highest number of stores year over year, earning it the No. 1 spot on the 2019 Top 20 Growth Chains ranking. In fact, MPC’s addition of 1,492 locations accounted for more than 40 percent of the 3,635 stores overall added by the top 20.

MPC found its growth through one mega-deal: its $23.3-billion purchase of Andeavor. This move expanded its operations across key markets nationwide, combining the strong position MPC has historically enjoyed east of the Mississippi with the western U.S. presence Andeavor had built up over time.

Also joining MPC in the spotlight this year is West Des Moines, Iowa-based Yesway, which grew its store count 48.7 percent between January 2018 and January 2019. Through a series of smaller, but calculated, acquisitions — 13 stores here, 11 stores there, 26 stores here, and so on — Yesway went from 77 locations to 150. It achieved the highest percentage growth of all the companies on this year’s ranking.