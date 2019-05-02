Convenience Store News' 2019 Convenience Foodservice Exchange Moves to June

DALLAS — Convenience Store News' fourth-annual Convenience Foodservice Exchange, an exclusive, invitation-only conference for convenience store foodservice executives, will be held June 19-20 at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel by the Galleria.

With an emphasis on collaboration, networking and idea exchange, this event will bring retailers and their supplier partners together to maximize opportunities, solve problems and prepare for future growth.

Last year’s event, held in September, drew 30 of the nation’s most forward-thinking convenience foodservice retailers, including giants like 7-Eleven and Circle K, and regional powers such as RaceTrac Petroleum, Rutter’s and Parker’s.

This year’s program will appeal to both middle-tier convenience retailers and foodservice best-in-class chains alike. The spotlight will be on “Today’s Foodservice Challenges; Tomorrow’s Opportunities,” tackling such key issues as:

What does today’s consumer think of the meal and snacking options currently available at food-forward convenience stores?

How will future consumer expectations of c-store service differ from today’s shopper?

It’s now or never! Why a good loyalty program is critical for foodservice success.

What are the latest trends in food taste and innovation?

Who will win the share of stomach?

A look at companies that are trying to redefine the c-store shopping experience.

Technology impacting foodservice: mobile apps, payment, advance ordering, delivery and food safety.

How to create a superior ready-to-eat, grab-and-go foodservice program.

What are the best-selling “better-for-you” menu options at c-stores today?

As it did last year, the program will include guest speakers from inside and outside the convenience store industry giving short “Ted-Talk”-like presentations on key topics, as well as interactive discussions, exclusive research, and one-on-one retailer-supplier business development meetings. CSNews’ annual Foodservice Leadership Awards reception will also be a highlight.

In addition, the Convenience Foodservice Exchange will conduct its second-annual Top C-store Chef competition. Chefs from leading convenience store chains will compete for the title of Top C-store Chef by creating tasty, convenience store-appropriate menu items.

For more information on the event or to request an invitation, contact Editorial Director Don Longo at [email protected]. Travel assistance is available for qualified retailers.

Sponsorships are also available for this exclusive, exciting event. For more information on sponsorships, contact Brand Director Paula Lashinsky at [email protected] or (917) 446-4117.

Click here for a recap of last year’s event.