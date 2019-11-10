Press enter to search
Convenience Store News 2019 Store Design Contest: Best Sky's the Limit Remodel, Honorable Mention

By Convenience Store News Staff - 10/11/2019

ORRINGTON, Maine — Freshies, in partnership with designer Paragon Solutions, focused on several key objectives when remodeling its Orrington store. These included: playing off the "fresh" concept; choosing graphics with vibrant colors; and giving a nod to Freshies' home state of Maine.

According to Fort Worth, Texas-based Paragon Solutions, the first step was to embrace the retailer's New England/Maine roots and develop an architectural footprint that felt local. Next, bold textures and materials were added to enhance character. Notably, the tomato icon is used playfully in the graphics package and has become a mascot for Freshies.

"Finally, the brand was seamlessly intertwined with the store to create a retail experience that is second to none," the designer said. "Freshies has been reborn and the results are outstanding."

The new prototype store opened its doors on May 1, 2019. 

designer: paragon solutions

