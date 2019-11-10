Convenience Store News 2019 Store Design Contest: Best Travel Center

BURBANK, S.D. — Described as a two-story "oasis" that is warm and inviting, Coffee Cup Travel Center in Burbank, S.D., is receiving praise from truckers, travelers and locals alike, with accolades like "Destination travel stop!" "Must see!" and "My favorite stop!"

Operated by Coffee Cup Fuel Stops, Coffee Cup Travel Center taps into amenities, food offers and visuals that make guests feel like they’re at home. The colorful and textural palette begins at the forecourt, where stonework is carried to the exterior fascia of the building and brought inside, casted among pillars and fireplaces. For a rustic, modern feel, both bright and dark wood tones are used elementally in multiple areas, from the floor to merchandisers to signage.