Convenience Store News' 2020 Top Women in Convenience Event Will Go Virtual

NATIONAL REPORT — The chief executives of three of the convenience store industry’s largest retailers will help celebrate the 52 women being honored this year at Convenience Store News’ Top Women in Convenience (TWIC) awards gala, which is being transformed into a new, innovative, online Virtual Watch Party.

“We anticipated the possibility of a NACS Show cancellation and have been working on plans for a terrific Virtual Watch Party,” said CSNews Brand Director and EnsembleIQ Vice President Paula Lashinsky.

Originally scheduled to be held in Las Vegas during the NACS Show, the 2020 CSNews Top Women in Convenience awards ceremony will now take place online on Monday, Oct. 12 from 4-6 p.m.

Now in its seventh year, TWIC is the first and only convenience store industry awards program that recognizes women making outstanding contributions to their companies and the industry.

Joe DePinto, president and CEO of 7-Eleven Inc., Brian Hannasch, president and CEO of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., and Darren Rebelez, CEO of Casey’s General Stores Inc., will participate in the innovative new awards ceremony. All three companies have all been ardent supporters of the TWIC program over the years, and several of their female leaders have been recognized in various categories, including Women of the Year.

Sarah Alter, president and CEO of the Network for Executive Women and a member of the TWIC Advisory Board, will also address the winners and audience members.

“We are thrilled to be honoring an accomplished group of women this year, including our five Women of the Year,” commented Don Longo, CSNews’ editorial director.

Women of the Year are chosen for their exceptional impact on the success or direction of their company, as well as their positive impact on the convenience store industry as a whole. This year’s Women of the Year are:

Anne Flint, Director of Category Management, Tobacco, EG Group

Ramona Giderof, Vice President, Convenience Channel, Anheuser-Busch

Julie Jackowski, Chief Legal Officer & Secretary, Casey’s General Stores

Natalie Morhous, President, RaceTrac Petroleum Inc.

Ina Strand, Chief Human Resources Officer, Alimentation Couche-Tard/Circle K

“While the seventh-annual TWIC awards ceremony will be held virtually, it will still be a dynamic, fun, must-attend industry event,” added Lashinsky.

The 2020 TWIC program is sponsored by founding and presenting sponsor Altria Group Distribution Co.; platinum sponsors RAI Trade Marketing Services and Ruiz Foods Products Inc.; gold sponsors Anheuser-Busch, BIC USA Inc., The Coca-Cola Co., The Hershey Co., McLane Co., Mondelez International and Proctor & Gamble Distributing Co.; and silver sponsor Molson Coors Beverage Co.

To register for and attend the TWIC Virtual Watch Party, contact CSNews Brand Marketing Manager Krista Travis at [email protected].