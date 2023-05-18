Convenience Store News' 2023 Retailer Executive of the Year Is…

CHICAGO — Murphy USA Inc. President and CEO Andrew Clyde, who has guided the company to impressive results since its spinoff a decade ago, is being honored as the 2023 Convenience Store News Retailer Executive of the Year.

The Retailer Executive of the Year award recognizes a c-store retailer executive who exemplifies leadership, business acumen, dedication to the convenience channel, and commitment to community service. The winner is chosen by an 80-member blue-ribbon panel of convenience channel executives that includes past Retailer Executive of the Year winners and past retailer and supplier inductees in the CSNews Hall of Fame. Last year's Retailer Executive of the Year was Doug Haugh, former president of Parkland USA.

Clyde, along with the 2023 inductees into the CSNews Hall of Fame — Joseph (Joe) S. Sheetz, chairman of Sheetz Inc., and Kevin Martello, vice president of food service solutions and industry relations, convenience retail, for Keurig Dr Pepper — will be honored at a gala dinner this fall. The Hall of Fame recognizes pioneers and innovators for a lifetime of service to the convenience store industry, while the Retailer Executive of the Year award recognizes a current leader for recent accomplishments.

Clyde became president and CEO of Murphy USA in January 2013 as it prepared to spin off into a standalone public company. Today, the El Dorado, Ark.-based organization is one of the largest independent retailers of gasoline products and convenience store merchandise.

During Clyde's tenure, Murphy USA has seen earnings grow fourfold, leading to a 600 percent return to shareholders over the period. The company, which employs nearly 15,000 team members, had annual revenues of more than $23 billion in 2022.

Under his leadership, Murphy USA has also expanded its network to 1,700-plus stores in 27 states across the Southwest, Southeast, Midwest and Northeast United States, growing close to 50 percent through new stores and its 2021 acquisition of 157 QuickChek stores in New Jersey and New York. In addition to new store growth, Murphy USA is rapidly rebuilding its legacy network of kiosks in front of Walmart Supercenters.

Improvements to same-store productivity have been driven by initiatives such as the Murphy Drive Rewards program, through which the retailer provides affordability to its growing customer base and has built a strong culture around that commitment.

Prior to joining Murphy USA, Clyde spent 20 years at the management consulting firm Booz & Co., formerly Booz Allen Hamilton, where he led the Dallas office and the North American Energy Practice. He served energy clients in more than 30 countries on six of the seven continents, while also serving multiple not-for-profit organizations.

He received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Southern Methodist University and a Masters in Management with Distinction from the J.L. Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

Clyde currently serves on the board of directors of St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank and is a member of the Executive Committee and Governance & Operations Committee. He also serves as a national trustee for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and was appointed to serve on the NACS Retail Board of Directors. Most recently, he was named a director of the South Arkansas Regional Hospital and chairs the Strategy Committee there.

Clyde grew up in Murphy USA’s hometown of El Dorado. He and his wife of 33 years, Jennifer, have two grown children, Madeline and Andrew.