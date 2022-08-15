Convenience Store News Bestows 35 Products With 2022 Best New Products Awards

CHICAGO — The winners of this year's Convenience Store News Best New Products Awards represent a dynamic lineup of comfort and indulgent snacks, yummy foodservice offerings, and on-trend beverages.

While healthy eating is still an important consumer trend, this year's entries focused more on comfort foods and indulgence, compared to previous years when new product entries emphasized attributes such as low sugar, low calorie, and other better-for-you benefits.

Now in its 26th year, the Best New Products Awards program recognizes the marketers that introduce the most innovative, high-quality products into the convenience channel that meet consumers' evolving needs and fit a convenience store's value proposition.

Products introduced to the market between April 30, 2021 and May 1, 2022 were eligible for entry in 47 different categories. A panel of consumers judged the submitted products on value, convenience, appearance and packaging, along with attributes such as taste and ingredients for food items. Judging was supervised and tallied by Past Times Marketing, a New York-based consumer research and product-testing firm.

Based on the consumer ratings, 35 products new to convenience store shelves have been selected for recognition in this year's competition.

The winners are:

ALTERNATIVE SNACKS

Barebells Caramel-Cashew Protein Bar, Vitamin Well USA

BEER

Goose Island Tropical Beer Hug, Anheuser-Busch

CANDY: CHOCOLATE

Reese's Big Cup with Potato Chips, The Hershey Co.

CANDY: GUM

Extra Refreshers Fruit Mix, Mars Wrigley

CANDY: NON-CHOCOLATE

Starburst Airs Gummies, Mars Wrigley

CANDY: OVERALL

Lindt Classic Recipe OatMilk, Lindt & Sprungli USA

CBD: BEVERAGES

Mad Tasty Pure Sparkling Water, Yuzu Citrus, Mad Tasty LLC

CBD: VAPE

Forth CBD Vape Pen, Mixed Berry, E-Alternative Solutions

CIGARETTES

VLN Cigarettes, 22nd Century Group Inc.

FLAVORED MALT BEVERAGES

Jack Daniel's Country Cocktails, Pabst Brewing

FOODSERVICE: BAKERY

Yeast-Raised Donuts, Golden Dough Foods

FOODSERVICE: BASE INGREDIENTS

Chorizo Sausage Strips, Johnsonville

FOODSERVICE: BREAKFAST

8" Egg & Sausage Cheese Frozen Pizza, UNO Foods

FOODSERVICE: CONDIMENTS

SupHerb Farms Ready-to-Use Sauces, SupHerb Farms

FOODSERVICE: DINNER/HOME MEAL REPLACEMENT

MorningStar Farms Incogmeato Homestyle Chik'n Tenders, Kellogg's

FOODSERVICE: LUNCH

Southern Style Chicken Sandwich, Tyson Foods

FOODSERVICE: SIDE DISH

Chester's Mac & Cheese, Chester's Chicken

HEALTH & BEAUTY CARE

Buck Shots, DAS Labs LLC dba Bucked Up

HEALTHY SNACKS

Ostrim Premium Chicken Snack Sticks, Ranch, Protos Foods Inc.

LIQUOR

Truly Vodka, Beam Suntory

OTHER TOBACCO PRODUCTS: CIGARS

Swisher Sweets “Life is Sweet” Contest Packaging, Swisher

OTHER TOBACCO PRODUCTS: SMOKELESS

Black Buffalo Zero, Black Buffalo Inc.

PACKAGED BEVERAGES: CARBONATED SOFT DRINKS

Dr Pepper Zero Sugar, Keurig Dr Pepper

PACKAGED BEVERAGES: ENERGY DRINKS

AMIN.O. Energy Sparking Drink, Glanbia Performance Nutrition NA

PACKAGED BEVERAGES: JUICE DRINKS

Minute Maid Aguas Frescas, The Coca-Cola Co.

PACKAGED BEVERAGES: RTD COFFEE DRINKS

Iced Latte, Community Coffee

PACKAGED BEVERAGES: RTD TEA

Pobble Bursting Bubble Tea, Mixed Berry Hibiscus, DD&B Solutions LLC

PACKAGED BEVERAGES: OTHER

Designer Wellness Protein Smoothie, Designer Wellness Co.

PACKAGED ICE CREAM

Main Avenue Creamery House-Made Ice Cream, United Dairy Farmers

PACKAGED SWEET SNACKS

Our Specialty Treat Shop Brownie Dessert Pizza Slices, Rich Products

SALTY SNACKS: NUTS & SEEDS

Beer Nuts Original Bar Mix, Beer Nuts Inc.

SALTY SNACKS: READY-TO-EAT POPCORN

Act II Butter Lovers Popcorn, Conagra Brands

SALTY SNACKS: OVERALL

Cheez-It Puff'd, Kellogg's

WINE

BuzzBallz Espresso Martini, Southern Champion/BuzzBallz LLC

OVERALL INNOVATION

SC Johnson Professional TruShot 2.0, Phoenix Research Industries/S.C. Johnson