Convenience Store News Brings Home Two Folio: Awards

CHICAGO — Convenience Store News, the leading media brand of the convenience store industry, took home gold in the 2022 Folio: Eddie and Ozzie Awards competition.

The annual Folio: Eddie & Ozzie Awards is the most prestigious recognition program in the publishing community that recognizes excellence in editorial content and design across print and digital media. The competition garners thousands of applications from publications each year.

Two CSNews reports won in two categories that recognize editorial excellence in business-to-business (B2B) print publishing. They are:

Eddie Award, B2B, Food & Beverage, Series of Articles, October 2021 — The "Overcoming the Labor Crisis" cover story examined how expanded and extended unemployment benefits, challenges around childcare, and new worker priorities are forcing c-store retailers to adapt to a new labor market.

Eddie Award, B2B, Retail, Single Article, March 2022 — The "The DEI Imperative" cover story examined why a diverse, equitable and inclusive convenience store industry is more important than ever.

CSNews is owned by EnsembleIQ, a North American business intelligence company that delivers insightful information and actionable connections. Using market expertise throughout the entire path to purchase in retail, retail technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality, EnsembleIQ helps professionals make informed business decisions and gain a competitive advantage.

A handful of other EnsembleIQ brands also earned accolades in the 2022 Folio: Eddie and Ozzie Awards competition, including:

Path to Purchase Institute — Eddie Award, B2B, Retail, Full Issue

EnsembleIQ BrandLab/RIS News — Eddie Award, Advertorial/Sponsored Content, Custom/Content Marketing

EnsembleIQ BrandLab/Convenience Store News — Ozzie Award, User Experience Design, Custom/Content Marketing

EnsembleIQ BrandLab/Progressive Grocer — Ozzie Award, B2B, Data Visualization

EnsembleIQ BrandLab/Progressive Grocer — Ozzie Award, Feature Design, Custom/Content Marketing

"These awards are valuable industry confirmation that EnsembleIQ continues to execute our mission to provide actionable insights and connections powering business growth throughout the path to purchase. Congratulations to all EnsembleIQ team members who played a role in earning these prestigious honors," said Joe Territo, executive vice president, content and communications, for EnsembleIQ.

Winners were recognized at an awards gala on Sept. 13 at the City Winery in New York.

EnsembleIQ is headquartered in Chicago.