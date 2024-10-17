Convenience Store News Celebrates Largest Top Women in Convenience Class to Date
"I know many of you listening to my story are thinking to yourselves, well, that's easy for you to say — you're CEO. I'm here to tell you, that's your imposter syndrome talking," Morhous said. "Push through those feelings and turn them into your superpower. You're here tonight because of your talent, your leadership, your mentorship, your results. Keep up the good work and make your voices heard. You're blazing the trail for women in the years to come."
Words of Wisdom From the Women of the Year
Each year, five women are selected as the Women of the Year for their positive impact on the success of their own companies, as well as on the convenience store industry at large. Honored as the 2024 Women of the Year were Nikki Boyers, vice president, private brands, 7-Eleven Inc.; Elizabeth Hoffer, vice president, Weigel's Stores Inc.; Ali Marciano, senior vice president, human resources, Core-Mark International; Barbara Stoyko, senior vice president, Mobility Americas, Shell; and Louise Warner, executive vice president, North America operations and global commercial optimization at Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc./Circle K.
Upon receiving her award, Boyers recounted a recent interaction with a male team member who, after observing the leadership at 7-Eleven, assumed his wife's new boss was a woman. This illustrates the positive shift the industry is seeing, she pointed out.
"Let's encourage more women to believe it is possible. Let's create opportunities, open doors and ensure women's voices are heard. Let's encourage women to take on new challenges and step outside their comfort zones," Boyers said. "For the women here tonight, believe in yourself. With determination and support, anything is possible."
Hoffer emphasized that sometimes you have to make hard choices and do hard things in order to succeed. Prior to joining Weigel's, the executive was in a job and field that she loved, but when she thought about what she wanted to achieve, she realized it was financial security — something she had not had before — and high influence over a business, its people and their growth. So, she made a move.
"I once read 'life beings at the end of your comfort zone.' Success might look different to you and that's OK, that's what makes us all unique. If you find yourself in your comfort zone and you're happy, that's great, too. But I'm telling you that whatever you decide, have the courage to go after it and do the hard things," Hoffer said.
Echoing Hoffer's sentiments about stepping outside of your comfort zone, Marciano told the audience about seizing a new opportunity to join Core-Mark in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and becoming part of an industry she knew nothing about. Referring to the first year in her new role at the distributor as "baptism by fire," she said she wouldn't change anything about that experience.