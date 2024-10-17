Convenience Store News Celebrates Largest Top Women in Convenience Class to Date

Marciano recounted that when Performance Food Group Co. (PFG) acquired Core-Mark in 2021, bringing the Core-Mark and Eby-Brown businesses under one unit, leadership encouraged her and her team to take a people-first approach to bring meaningful change to the organization. To that end, Core-Mark launched a career growth program to help associates map their careers and actualize the growth potential that comes with being part of an organization as large as PFG. The company also rolled out a recognition platform, as well as a series of podcasts to reach the 10,000-plus associates in the field. Combined, these programs resulted in double-digit reductions of attrition for Core-Mark, a more satisfied workforce, and a double-digit curve of both female and diverse leadership within the organization, Marciano shared.

"We still have a long road to go, but I'm so proud of this team, my team and the leaders who are sitting here tonight with me for truly putting our people first. As I think back on these [last] four years, I often wonder what my life and my career would look like had I not made a scary decision," she said. "You will achieve nothing if you don't try. I want everyone in this room to not only think the same, but have a support system around them to try to do scary things. And, most importantly, the grace to fail fast."

Similar to Marciano, Stoyko encouraged the c-store industry to continue tapping into the humility side of the business — showing up for customers when they need the support, and surprising and delighting them along their own personal journeys.

"One thing I would say about the convenience industry is it is full of passion — passion for innovation and passion for people," she said. "We have passion for giving people [the experience] they want. We should not let other competitors come into the convenience store space and take away our customers. Those are our people, and I want everyone in the industry to really embrace that."

As the night's final Woman of the Year honoree, Warner reflected on her own experience with gender bias. Being raised by a single mom with the support of two grandmothers, she said it was clear to her as a child that women could do anything. However, as Warner got older, a shift started to occur where she was questioned about pursuing a degree in chemical engineering, being told maybe there was a "nicer degree" for her.

When she got to the workplace, she had to work a little harder than her peers and prove herself more. She credited the support of mentors and leaders who helped her get where she is today. "Fortunately for me, I had some amazing mentors and leaders that challenged me to do my best every day, to be myself and to take every opportunity in front of me," Warner remarked.

Having never worked for a woman, she concluded her speech with the statistic that if we stay at the same rate of change, we will reach gender parity in 58 years.

"Thank you to Convenience Store News for hosting these important awards and for all of you showing support that we need change, and that we can make change happen," she said. "Hopefully, we'll make some more progress with the talent in this room, and maybe one day I'll have the opportunity to work for one of the women in this room."

A Corporate Champion

The awards gala concluded with the presentation of the CSNews Top Women in Convenience Corporate Empowerment Award to Laval, Quebec-based Couche-Tard.

Now in its third year, this award honors a convenience retail company that commits to gender equality, paves the way to empower women in leadership roles, and is a champion for the inclusion of women in the goals and vision of the enterprise.

Chief People Officer Ina Strand accepted the award on behalf of the company.

“How did we get here? We made equitable representation opportunities and equitable pay one of our sustainability goals. We committed ourselves to creating leadership and mentorship programs to provide guidelines for investment. And we also made ourselves a more attractive employer for women,” Strand said. “Our goal is to reflect our global and diverse customer base. In every way ... do the right thing is one of the values we live by and creating more equitable, diverse and inclusive workplaces is the right thing to do for our team members, for our communities and for growing our business.”

