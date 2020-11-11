Convenience Store News' Convenience Foodservice Exchange to Tackle Rebuilding Foodservice Amidst COVID-19

NATIONAL REPORT — Recent Convenience Store News research found that more than half of consumers are shopping less at convenience stores during the coronavirus pandemic than before, and the foodservice category is one of the hardest-hit areas of the store.

Every retailer in the c-store industry has been impacted by COVID-19, but many have put strategies in place to gain the trust of consumers and to reinvigorate sales in the foodservice category, which is critical to the future success of the convenience store industry.

In a few days, as part of the 2020 Convenience Store News Convenience Foodservice Exchange (CFX) event, c-store retailers will share their thoughts on the current situation and discuss how they are meeting the needs of the evolving consumer in this COVID-19 world.

Due to continued concerns about travel and in-person meetings with the pandemic, CFX will be presented as a two-day virtual meeting, taking place Nov. 17-18 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. eastern time each day.

One of the highlights of this year’s event will be a special retailer panel featuring foodservice category leaders from three food-forward c-store chains: Kwik Trip Inc. in La Crosse, Wis., Choice Market in Denver; and Rutter’s in York, Pa.

Paul Servais, retail foodservice director at Kwik Trip; Mike Fogarty, founder and CEO of Choice Market; and Robert Perkins, vice president of marketing at Rutter’s will detail how their best-in-class chains are meeting the challenges presented by the pandemic.