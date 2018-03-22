Convenience Store News' Don Longo to Take Part in 2018 Sweets & Snacks Expo Multicultural Panel
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Convenience Store News Editorial Director Don Longo will speak as a category and retail thought leader for the "Multicultural Opportunity in Treats and Snacks" educational session of the 2018 Sweets & Snacks Expo.
Panelists for the session will discuss the latest insights related to key demographic segments that are driving the candy and snack categories, and will be made up of a mix of confectionery, retail and demographic experts.
Aside from Longo, the panel includes:
- Jim Dudlicek, editorial director, Progressive Grocer (sister publication to Convenience Store News)
- Jeff Hancock, sales and marketing manager, Jewel-Osco
- Leslie Johnson, assortment manager – Snack, Wawa Inc.
- Jaime Enrique Parra, executive director of multicultural/Hispanic consulting, Winston Weber & Associates
"The content of this panel discussion, along with insights from more than 20 other educational sessions at the Expo, will drive category growth and provide shopper intelligence," commented Barry Rosenbaum, Expo chair and president of Nassau Candy Distributors.
The 2018 Sweets & Snacks Expo will be held May 22-24 at Chicago's McCormick Place. It will welcome more than 850 exhibitors and nearly 18,000 candy and snacks professionals.