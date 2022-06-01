Convenience Store News Editorial Director Don Longo Moving Into Emeritus Role

CHICAGO — Following 16 years of dedicated service to Convenience Store News, Editorial Director Don Longo will step into the new role of Editorial Director Emeritus on June 30.

As part of this transition, Editor-in-Chief Linda Lisanti will take on additional responsibilities, and Senior News Editor Melissa Kress will be promoted to executive editor effective July 1.

Longo, Lisanti and Kress will continue to collaborate on delivering insightful content and growing audience engagement with the leading business-intelligence source to the convenience store industry.

Longo joined CSNews in 2006, after starting his career as a local news reporter and then progressing through the ranks of business journalism as desk editor, managing editor, senior editor, executive editor and editor-in-chief. Throughout his career, he has been a sought-after industry expert, called upon to deliver presentations to business groups throughout the United States, Europe and South America, and appearing as a guest on Fox Business News and National Public Radio.

During Longo’s tenure, the CSNews editorial team has received four esteemed Jesse H. Neal Awards for business journalism and a dozen Folio: Eddie and Ozzie Awards. CSNews also launched the industry’s first Top Women in Convenience awards program, numerous podcast and video initiatives, and most recently a robust, multi-touch platform to facilitate engagement among all stakeholders in the convenience channel around diversity and inclusion.

“Don has been a guiding force behind the success of Convenience Store News,” said Paula Lashinsky, vice president and brand director. “As Editorial Director Emeritus, he will continue to leverage his vast industry knowledge and relationships to propel the brand forward, while Linda takes the helm of the editorial team – continuing their highly effective partnership. Melissa will work in tandem with Linda to oversee day-to-day operations and further build on successful efforts to deliver essential insights on emerging topics, such as store technologies and the latest product category trends.”

Lisanti joined CSNews as a staff writer in 2005 and has since served as senior writer, senior editor, executive editor and editor-in-chief. Kress joined CSNews as an associate editor in 2010, after previously working in editorial roles for various business information brands.

“I am passionate about the convenience store industry and excited about identifying new opportunities to expand how Convenience Store News serves its audience and connects suppliers and solution providers to retail decision makers,” said Lisanti.

Convenience Store News is the leading source for business intelligence, proprietary research, and channel insights and analysis for the convenience store industry. The brand engages the entire supply chain fostering buyer/seller dialogue and providing the valuable intelligence needed to make critical strategic and tactical business decisions and achieve tangible business results. Convenience Store News helps c-store industry retailers, suppliers and distributors grow sales and profits and stay ahead of what’s next in convenience and fuel retailing. To learn more, visit csnews.com.

Convenience Store News is owned by EnsembleIQ, a North American business intelligence company delivering insightful information and actionable connections. Using market expertise throughout the entire path to purchase in retail, retail technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality, EnsembleIQ helps professionals make informed business decisions and gain a competitive advantage. To learn more about EnsembleIQ, visit ensembleiq.com.