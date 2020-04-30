Convenience Store News Introduces 2020 Top Women in Convenience

NEWARK, N.J. — Convenience Store News will celebrate 54 female leaders at its 2020 Top Women in Convenience (TWIC) awards ceremony this fall.

Now in its seventh year, the program recognizes the important role women play in convenience retailing as managers and leaders. TWIC is the first and only convenience store industry awards program that recognizes women making outstanding contributions to their companies and the industry.

CSNews, with the help of the Network of Executive Women (NEW) and the 2020 TWIC Advisory Board (which includes all five 2019 Women of the Year honorees), winnowed this year's record number of nominations down to the top female executives, managers and up-and-comers working for convenience store industry retailers, distributors and suppliers today.

The judges selected five Women of the Year, 21 Senior-Level Leaders, 23 Rising Stars and five Mentors to be inducted into the 2020 class of Top Women in Convenience.

The honorees were chosen based on nominations received from their peers. Drawing from achievements during the previous 12 months, nominators were asked to illustrate the candidate's innovative corporate initiatives, extraordinary financial and strategic accomplishments, astute problem-solving acumen, exceptional performance and selfless charitable participation, along with other attributes that go above and beyond the call of duty.

This year's Top Women in Convenience are:

WOMEN OF THE YEAR

Recognized for their exceptional impact on the success or direction of their company, as well as their positive impact on the convenience store industry as a whole

Anne Flint, Director of Category Management, Tobacco, EG Group

Ramona Giderof, Vice President, Convenience Channel, Anheuser-Busch

Julie Jackowski, Senior Vice President, Casey’s General Stores Inc.

Natalie Morhous, President, RaceTrac Petroleum

Ina Strand, Chief Human Resources Officer, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc./Circle K

SENIOR-LEVEL LEADERS

Retailer, supplier and wholesaler executives at the level of director or vice president and above who have executed on a strategy and transformed their business in a positive manner

Miranda Anderson, Director of Operations, East Florida Region, RaceTrac Petroleum

Rachel Backfisch, Area Vice President, Northeast Sales Area, Reynolds American Trade Marketing Services

Ashley Borden, Senior Product Director, Center Store, 7-Eleven Inc.

Stephanie D’Oliveira, Vice President of Human Resources, Sheetz Inc.

Jennifer Fermano, Senior Vice President of Finance, Yesway

Sharon Gutman, Customer Category Manager, Mondelez International

Jennifer Hale, AVP, Shopper Marketing, The Coca-Cola Co.

Suzanne Hall, Global Chief Information Security Officer & Vice President of Infrastructure, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc./Circle K

Kellie Janssen, President, Henry’s Foods

Michele Koch, Chief Marketing Officer, GreenPrint

Alaine McMenamy, Vice President & Corporate Controller, Core-Mark International

Tara Penland, Region Vice President Sales, Southeast, JUUL Labs

Stacey Remington, Lead Franchise Business Consultant, ExtraMile Convenience Stores LLC

Michelle Ridder, Director of Category Management, Lil’ Drug Store Products Inc.

Nancy Rumpf, Leader of Benefits & Recognition, QuickChek Corp.

Patti Safford, Director of Operations, Impact 21

Christine Shriver, Vice President of Marketing, Skupos

Gina Simmons, Director, National Accounts, Cheyenne International

Kate Smith, Chief of Staff, Parker’s

Lynn Swanson, Corporate Director of Sales, Mass Markets & Independent Convenience Stores, McLane Co.

Mindy West, Executive Vice President of Fuels, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer, Murphy USA

RISING STARS

Women with job titles from store manager to just below vice president who are making their mark on the c-store industry even in the early stages of their careers

Kaytlyn Becker, Category Coordinator, OTP, HBC, Candy & Snacks, Eby-Brown Co.

Megan Bibler, Associate Category Manager, Cigarettes & Tobacco, Speedway LLC

Casey Blackburn, National Account Manager, BIC Corp.

Katherine Boidy, Senior Director, Customer Management, Coca-Cola Consolidated

Jessica Bond, District Manager, Maverik Inc.

Beth Charpentier, Category Strategist for 7-Eleven, The Hershey Co.

Megan Chmura, Senior Category Manager, Giant Eagle/GetGo

Chiara Cubero, Merchandising Administration Manager, ExtraMile Convenience Stores LLC

Sandra Deas, Senior Director of Sales, Ruiz Food Products Inc.

Madison Everett, Category Manager, Alcohol, EG Group

Nicki Heitzler, Senior National Account Manager, Altria Group Distribution Co.

Erin King, Senior Category Manager, 7-Eleven Inc.

Kim Lamberth, Senior Account Manager, McLane Co.

Karen Malloy, Senior Grow People Business Partner, Kum & Go LC

Kimberly Mathe Cuellar, Category Manager, Beer & Wine, OnCue Marketing LLC

Caitlin McCormick, Manager, General Sales (West-Los Angeles), Core-Mark International

Sarah Montgomery, Sales Director, Applied Data Corp.

Kristin Oehlke, Senior Customer Manager, Clif Bar and Co.

Jillian Peterson, Director of Fuel, Coastal Carolina, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc./Circle K

Sarah Sprayberry, Account Executive, Coca-Cola North America

Nicole Thrash, Senior Chain Sales Executive, Molson Coors Beverage Co.

Julie Trapp-Clark, Senior Category Manager, 7-Eleven Inc.

Jennifer Weitkamp, Restaurant Manager, Rutter’s

MENTORS

Women who have made an extraordinary effort, and had an extraordinary impact, on the careers of their colleagues

Kali Cook, Director of Field Human Resources, Yesway

Robin Donoho, Director of Marketing, Southeast, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc./Circle K

Rachel Ness, Senior Category Manager, New Food Concepts, RaceTrac Petroleum

Vicki Spangler, Pricebook Manager, Rutter’s

Alicia West, Vice President, Midwest Region Sales, Altria Group Distribution Co.

The 2020 honorees will be celebrated at an awards gala on Oct. 12, taking place around the 2020 NACS Show, the largest annual gathering of the convenience store industry.

Supporters of the 2020 Top Women in Convenience program include: founding and presenting sponsor Altria Group Distribution Co.; platinum sponsors Reynolds American Trade Marketing Services and Ruiz Food Products Inc.; and gold sponsors BIC USA Inc., The Coca-Cola Co., The Hershey Co., McLane Co., and Procter & Gamble.