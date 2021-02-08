Convenience Store News Introduces 2021 Class of Future Leaders in Convenience

NATIONAL REPORT — Convenience Store News is honoring the largest class of winners yet in its 2021 Future Leaders in Convenience (FLIC) awards program. This year's group includes 25 young c-store retailer executives from across the industry who are already proving their leadership skills on multiple levels.

Now in its fourth year, the goal of FLIC is to celebrate and help develop the next generation of convenience store industry leaders by recognizing the achievements of a select few emerging leaders, while providing a forum for talented young businesspeople to hone their leadership skills. FLIC award recipients are young convenience retail leaders (aged 35 and under) who are poised to be at the forefront of the industry's future.

This year's winners were selected based on nominations received from across the c-store industry. Their spheres of leadership run the gamut from marketing to operations to category management to retail technology, and more.

Chosen based on nominations that highlighted their contributions and achievements over the past 12 months, the 2021 Future Leaders in Convenience are:

Robyn Cartlidge, Supervisor of JDA & Floor Planning, Wawa Inc.

Kelley Clinch, Category Manager, 7-Eleven Inc.

Katie Clingner, Associate Category Manager, Dispensed Beverages, Speedway LLC

Madeline Crandall, Category Manager, Candy & Snacks, RaceTrac Petroleum Inc.

Kyra Durr, Operations Support & Excellence Manager, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc./Circle K

Nick Floyd, Associate Category Manager, 7-Eleven

Amanda Hansen, Chief Operations Officer, RallyStop

Amir Hassan, Assistant Operations Manager, H&S Energy

Amy Hendricks, Director of Marketing, Alimentation Couche-Tard/Circle K

Mukul Jindal, Digital Insight Analyst, 7-Eleven

Chad Kobayashi, Director of Retail Technology, Maverik Inc.

Shanelle Lawson, Accounting Manager, Neon Marketplace

Brittany Leffler, Loyalty & Brand Manager, Parker's

Abrina Matthews, Director of Architecture & Design, RaceTrac Petroleum

Brooke McFarland, Category Manager, Casey's General Stores Inc.

Kendra Meyer, Vice President of Real Estate, Casey's General Stores

Stephanie Myers, Media & Public Relations Manager, Pilot Co.

Kole Olinger, Senior Category Manager, ExtraMile Convenience Stores

John Powell, Senior Manager, Delivery Strategy & Partnerships, 7-Eleven

Matthew Riezman, Director of Brand Marketing, Kum & Go LC

Jasmine Struble, Category Analyst, Yesway

Mike Templeton, Director, Digital Marketing & Guest Loyalty, Casey's General Stores

Vince Viot, General Manager, OnCue Marketing

Josh Ware, Director of Finance, Alimentation Couche-Tard/Circle K

Alfredo Zavala, Associate Category Manager, Maverik

Pending the easing of travel and gathering restrictions due to the pandemic, these future leaders will be recognized and honored at CSNews' fourth-annual Future Leaders in Convenience Summit, being held this fall in Des Moines, Iowa.

The FLIC Summit will precede CSNews' 2021 Hall of Fame Dinner, honoring Kyle Krause, founder and CEO of Krause Group, the parent company of Kum & Go, and Vito Maurici, senior vice president of sales and trade relations for McLane Co. Inc.