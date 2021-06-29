Convenience Store News Launches Curbside Delivery Survey Ahead of Annual Foodservice Conference

NATIONAL REPORT — The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic spurred retailers to test and launch several different kinds of contactless options for a wary, safety-conscious customer base. Curbside pickup of items purchased online or ordered by phone is one of the more popular contactless shopping options being implemented by retailers today, including convenience stores.

In foodservice, curbside delivery has dramatically changed how people visit quick-service restaurants, fast-casual restaurants and, most importantly, c-stores. With that in mind, Convenience Store News is sponsoring a major presentation on trends and practices with emphasis on curbside delivery at its 2021 Convenience Foodservice Exchange event, being held Nov. 9-10 in Charlotte, N.C.

In order to make that presentation as factual and valuable as possible, we need your help. We are asking our c-store audience to participate in a brief survey on how curbside delivery is affecting our industry. Is it the panacea to regaining growth in foodservice that many think it is? Or is it a passing fancy that will disappear as fears of the pandemic recede?

Your opinion counts.

The link below will take you to a site where the questionnaire is hosted. Your responses will remain anonymous so that you can be as candid as possible. In fact, all responses are being collected and tabulated by an independent third-party research firm that will only provide us with results in aggregate form. Please give us 10 minutes of your time to answer the questions.

The future direction of foodservice at c-stores is in your hands, so please find some time over the next week — now would be a great time — to take the survey.

Here's the link: www.surveymonkey.com/r/P130-154

If for any reason, the link doesn't work, please copy and paste it into your browser.

Thanks, in advance, for your participation.