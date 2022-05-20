Convenience Store News Names 2022 Top Women in Convenience

CHICAGO — Convenience Store News will celebrate its largest class yet of Top Women in Convenience (TWIC) during the annual program's awards ceremony this fall.

The CSNews team in partnership with the 2022 TWIC Advisory Board selected 91 female leaders from the retailer, wholesaler and supplier communities as this year's honorees.

The 2022 TWIC class is comprised of five Women of the Year, 36 Senior-Level Leaders, 40 Rising Stars, and 10 Mentors.

The winners were chosen based on nominations received from their peers. Drawing from achievements during the previous 12 months, nominators were asked to illustrate the candidate's innovative corporate initiatives, extraordinary financial and strategic accomplishments, astute problem-solving acumen, exceptional performance, mentorship work and its outcome for mentees, and selfless charitable participation, along with any other attributes that go above and beyond the call of duty.

WOMEN OF THE YEAR

Recognized for having an exceptional impact on the success or direction of their company, as well as a positive impact on the convenience store industry as a whole.

Holly Angell, Senior Vice President, Construction, Engineering & Facilities, 7-Eleven Inc.

Allison Cornish, Vice President of Store Modernization, Pilot Co.

Danielle Holloway, Senior Director of Industry Engagement, Altria Group Distribution Co.

Julie Jackson, President, G&M Oil Co.

Colette Matthews, Vice President, Customer Experience, Global Marketing, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc./Circle K

SENIOR-LEVEL LEADERS

Retailer, supplier and wholesaler executives at the level of director or vice president and above who work with the c-store channel of trade and who have executed on a strategy and transformed their business in a positive manner.

Anne Alabaugh, Division Vice President, Store Operations, Casey's General Stores Inc.

Gwen Andrews, Director, Northeast Convenience, The Hershey Co.

Trish Bay, Senior Director, Trade Marketing, Phoenix Region , Reynolds American Inc.

Elizabeth Benson, Director of Process Improvement & Efficiencies, Maverik Inc.

Marla Benson, Senior Channel Operations Manager, Mars Wrigley

Sandie Bower, Director of Operations, 7-Eleven

Capri Brixey, Vice President/Group Manager Retail, The Coca-Cola Co.

Brigid Brown, Director of Financial Reporting, Thorntons Inc.

Chelsea Carvalho, Senior District Manager, Beck Suppliers

Gina Clemente, Senior Director, Operations Services & Transformation, GetGo

Brandi Cushman, Director of Purchasing & Merchandising, C.N. Brown Co.

Magda Dalattre, Senior Manager of Insights and Analytics, Sheetz Inc.

Sherryn Diamond, Director of Foodservice, High's

Melanie Disney, Director of Human Resources, Weigel's

Kristina Fisher, Restaurant Division Director, Alimentation Couche-Tard/Circle K

Jessica Flaten, Director of Brand Marketing, blu, ITG Brands

Sherri Fleming-Ramler, Senor Director of Region Sales & Operations, Murphy USA

Sri Gouri, Director, Category Leadership, PepsiCo Inc.

Carey Haubonschild, Senior Marketing Manager Convenience, Boston Beer Co.

Angelica Krott, Vice President of Technology , Strasglobal

Ali Marciano, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, Core-Mark

Sheila Merrigan, Senior Director of Regional Operations, Alpine Region, Maverik

Kendra Meyer, Vice President of Real Estate, Casey's

Jamie Miller, Executive Director of Marketing, RaceTrac Petroleum Inc.

Kristine Modugno, Director of Category Management , Nouria Energy

Barbara Nova, Senior Director, Category Management & Pricebook, Dash In

Jackie Palmer, Division President, McLane Co. Inc.

Suzy Peel, Head of Real Estate Development, Alimentation Couche-Tard/Circle K

Rachel Pickett, Assistant General Counsel, Murphy USA

Kimberly Ross, West Area Vice President of Sales, ITG Brands

Vareesha Shariff, Product Director, Fresh Foods , 7-Eleven

Misty Skipper, Vice President of Merchandising, Marketing & External Affairs, Gate Petroleum

Jean Terminiello, Senior Director, Americas, Glanbia Performance Nutrition

Michele Truelove, Vice President of Operations, High's

Paula Weeks, Director, Industry Communications, Coca-Cola North America, The Coca-Cola Co.

Jessica Wright, Senior Director In-Person Activation, Reynolds American

RISING STARS

Women with job titles from store manager to just below vice president who are making their mark on the c-store industry even in the early stages of their careers.

Katerina Bakunina, Senior Manager, Strategic Accounts, PDI

Michelle Barnett, Retail Zone Leader, Kwik Trip Inc.

Megan Binkley, Store Manager, Rutter's

Katie Bondy, Account Manager, McLane

Stephanie Bruns, Senior Manager, Customer Marketing – Convenience, Heineken

Julie Burke, District Supervisor, Casey's

McKenzie Coleman, Senior Manager of Retail Solutions & E-commerce, RaceTrac

Maria Esquer, Division Manager, Alta Convenience

Elaine Jacobs, Senior Store Leader, GetGo

Erin Kohne, Sales Director, Global Military, Anheuser-Busch

Toral Kothari, Senior Director of Sales, PBNA, PepsiCo

Sarah Kovac, Director of Architecture & Engineering, Maverik

Kelsey Leighton, Central Operations Specialist, GetGo

Jennifer Lestochi, Category Leader Prepared Foods & Bakery, Sheetz

Kim Lippert, Director, Acquisition Integration, Casey's

Sara Martindale, Sales Director, PBNA , PepsiCo

Erin Matosziuk, Director of Talent Development, Sheetz

Erica Murray, Director of Operations Programs, Technology & Planning, Thorntons

Melody McCarthy, Marketing Manager, Enmarket

Caylin McCombs, National Accounts Director, ITG Brands

Alex McGuire, Senior Account Manager, Altria Group Distribution Co.

Ann Myint, Category Specialist, ExtraMile Convenience Stores LLC

Kellye Ogle, Director, Procurement, Murphy USA

Karylann Oxley, COCO Business Consultant, Chevron

Dea Pennington, Senior Manager, Communications, 7-Eleven

Kelly Rand, Senior Manager Change Management, Alimentation Couche-Tard/Circle K

Ashley Ray, Senior Director, People Support, Maverik

Jenny Rinehart, Manager of Digital Marketing & Personalization, Casey's

Julie Rodgers, Marketing Director, Gulf Coast Business Unit, Alimentation Couche-Tard/Circle K

Megan Sandlin, Senior Manager, Customer Planning & Development, Tyson

Julie Seefus, Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh Supervisor, Hy-Vee

Gina Sorensen, IT Service Desk Manager, Yesway

April Standford, Director of Convenience Sales, South Zone , General Mills

Jessica Starnes, Tobacco Category/Customer Loyalty Leader, Weigel's

Jasmine Struble, Category Manager, Dispensed Beverages, Yesway

Sandra Sydlik, Product Marketing Manager, Stuzo

Kristen Turner, Senior National Account Manager, PFNA, PepsiCo

Tavay Watson, Category Support Coordinator – Fresh Food, Thorntons

Renee Williams, Customer Development Director, Coca-Cola Consolidated

Elaine Yee, Consumer & Market Intelligence Director, ITG Brands

MENTORS

Women who have made an extraordinary effort, and had an extraordinary impact, on the careers of their colleagues.

Nancy Andrus, Division Director of Sales & Operations, Murphy USA

Anne Cauthron, Director, Learning & Development, Murphy USA

Karin Dahl, Director of Applications Development, Maverik

Letty George, Director, Global Communications, Alimentation Couche-Tard/Circle K

Jessica Hendrickson, Vice President, Western Region Sales , Altria Group Distribution Co.

Lisa Klamer, Executive Store Leader, GetGo

Jami McDermid, President, Crossmark

Angela Pimental, Director of Environmental & Licensing, RaceTrac

Stephanie Simon, Key Account Manager, Swedish Match

Vanessa Turner, Executive Team Leader, GetGo

All of this year's honorees will be celebrated at an awards gala to be held Oct. 2 in Las Vegas, against the backdrop of the 2022 NACS Show.

Supporters of the 2022 Top Women in Convenience program include: founding and presenting sponsor Altria Group Distribution Co.; platinum sponsors ITG Brands, PepsiCo Inc. and Reynolds Marketing Services Co.; gold sponsors Anheuser-Busch InBev, BIC USA, Boston Beer Co., The Coca-Cola Co., The Hershey Co., Mars Wrigley, Molson Coors Beverage Co., Mondelēz International, Proctor & Gamble and Tyson Convenience; and silver sponsors Diageo Beer Co., FIFCO USA, Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Premier Manufacturing Inc., and Ruiz Food Products.