Convenience Store News Names 2022 Top Women in Convenience

CHICAGO — Convenience Store News will celebrate its largest class yet of Top Women in Convenience (TWIC) during the annual program's awards ceremony this fall.
The CSNews team in partnership with the 2022 TWIC Advisory Board selected 91 female leaders from the retailer, wholesaler and supplier communities as this year's honorees.
The 2022 TWIC class is comprised of five Women of the Year, 36 Senior-Level Leaders, 40 Rising Stars, and 10 Mentors.
The winners were chosen based on nominations received from their peers. Drawing from achievements during the previous 12 months, nominators were asked to illustrate the candidate's innovative corporate initiatives, extraordinary financial and strategic accomplishments, astute problem-solving acumen, exceptional performance, mentorship work and its outcome for mentees, and selfless charitable participation, along with any other attributes that go above and beyond the call of duty.
WOMEN OF THE YEAR
Recognized for having an exceptional impact on the success or direction of their company, as well as a positive impact on the convenience store industry as a whole.
- Holly Angell, Senior Vice President, Construction, Engineering & Facilities, 7-Eleven Inc.
- Allison Cornish, Vice President of Store Modernization, Pilot Co.
- Danielle Holloway, Senior Director of Industry Engagement, Altria Group Distribution Co.
- Julie Jackson, President, G&M Oil Co.
- Colette Matthews, Vice President, Customer Experience, Global Marketing, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc./Circle K
SENIOR-LEVEL LEADERS
Retailer, supplier and wholesaler executives at the level of director or vice president and above who work with the c-store channel of trade and who have executed on a strategy and transformed their business in a positive manner.
- Anne Alabaugh, Division Vice President, Store Operations, Casey's General Stores Inc.
- Gwen Andrews, Director, Northeast Convenience, The Hershey Co.
- Trish Bay, Senior Director, Trade Marketing, Phoenix Region, Reynolds American Inc.
- Elizabeth Benson, Director of Process Improvement & Efficiencies, Maverik Inc.
- Marla Benson, Senior Channel Operations Manager, Mars Wrigley
- Sandie Bower, Director of Operations, 7-Eleven
- Capri Brixey, Vice President/Group Manager Retail, The Coca-Cola Co.
- Brigid Brown, Director of Financial Reporting, Thorntons Inc.
- Chelsea Carvalho, Senior District Manager, Beck Suppliers
- Gina Clemente, Senior Director, Operations Services & Transformation, GetGo
- Brandi Cushman, Director of Purchasing & Merchandising, C.N. Brown Co.
- Magda Dalattre, Senior Manager of Insights and Analytics, Sheetz Inc.
- Sherryn Diamond, Director of Foodservice, High's
- Melanie Disney, Director of Human Resources, Weigel's
- Kristina Fisher, Restaurant Division Director, Alimentation Couche-Tard/Circle K
- Jessica Flaten, Director of Brand Marketing, blu, ITG Brands
- Sherri Fleming-Ramler, Senor Director of Region Sales & Operations, Murphy USA
- Sri Gouri, Director, Category Leadership, PepsiCo Inc.
- Carey Haubonschild, Senior Marketing Manager Convenience, Boston Beer Co.
- Angelica Krott, Vice President of Technology, Strasglobal
- Ali Marciano, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, Core-Mark
- Sheila Merrigan, Senior Director of Regional Operations, Alpine Region, Maverik
- Kendra Meyer, Vice President of Real Estate, Casey's
- Jamie Miller, Executive Director of Marketing, RaceTrac Petroleum Inc.
- Kristine Modugno, Director of Category Management, Nouria Energy
- Barbara Nova, Senior Director, Category Management & Pricebook, Dash In
- Jackie Palmer, Division President, McLane Co. Inc.
- Suzy Peel, Head of Real Estate Development, Alimentation Couche-Tard/Circle K
- Rachel Pickett, Assistant General Counsel, Murphy USA
- Kimberly Ross, West Area Vice President of Sales, ITG Brands
- Vareesha Shariff, Product Director, Fresh Foods, 7-Eleven
- Misty Skipper, Vice President of Merchandising, Marketing & External Affairs, Gate Petroleum
- Jean Terminiello, Senior Director, Americas, Glanbia Performance Nutrition
- Michele Truelove, Vice President of Operations, High's
- Paula Weeks, Director, Industry Communications, Coca-Cola North America, The Coca-Cola Co.
- Jessica Wright, Senior Director In-Person Activation, Reynolds American
RISING STARS
Women with job titles from store manager to just below vice president who are making their mark on the c-store industry even in the early stages of their careers.
- Katerina Bakunina, Senior Manager, Strategic Accounts, PDI
- Michelle Barnett,Retail Zone Leader, Kwik Trip Inc.
- Megan Binkley, Store Manager, Rutter's
- Katie Bondy, Account Manager, McLane
- Stephanie Bruns, Senior Manager, Customer Marketing – Convenience, Heineken
- Julie Burke, District Supervisor, Casey's
- McKenzie Coleman, Senior Manager of Retail Solutions & E-commerce, RaceTrac
- Maria Esquer, Division Manager, Alta Convenience
- Elaine Jacobs, Senior Store Leader, GetGo
- Erin Kohne, Sales Director, Global Military, Anheuser-Busch
- Toral Kothari, Senior Director of Sales, PBNA, PepsiCo
- Sarah Kovac, Director of Architecture & Engineering, Maverik
- Kelsey Leighton, Central Operations Specialist, GetGo
- Jennifer Lestochi, Category Leader Prepared Foods & Bakery, Sheetz
- Kim Lippert, Director, Acquisition Integration, Casey's
- Sara Martindale, Sales Director, PBNA, PepsiCo
- Erin Matosziuk, Director of Talent Development, Sheetz
- Erica Murray, Director of Operations Programs, Technology & Planning, Thorntons
- Melody McCarthy, Marketing Manager, Enmarket
- Caylin McCombs,National Accounts Director, ITG Brands
- Alex McGuire, Senior Account Manager, Altria Group Distribution Co.
- Ann Myint, Category Specialist, ExtraMile Convenience Stores LLC
- Kellye Ogle, Director, Procurement, Murphy USA
- Karylann Oxley, COCO Business Consultant, Chevron
- Dea Pennington, Senior Manager, Communications, 7-Eleven
- Kelly Rand, Senior Manager Change Management, Alimentation Couche-Tard/Circle K
- Ashley Ray, Senior Director, People Support, Maverik
- Jenny Rinehart, Manager of Digital Marketing & Personalization, Casey's
- Julie Rodgers, Marketing Director, Gulf Coast Business Unit, Alimentation Couche-Tard/Circle K
- Megan Sandlin, Senior Manager, Customer Planning & Development, Tyson
- Julie Seefus, Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh Supervisor, Hy-Vee
- Gina Sorensen, IT Service Desk Manager, Yesway
- April Standford, Director of Convenience Sales, South Zone, General Mills
- Jessica Starnes, Tobacco Category/Customer Loyalty Leader, Weigel's
- Jasmine Struble, Category Manager, Dispensed Beverages, Yesway
- Sandra Sydlik, Product Marketing Manager, Stuzo
- Kristen Turner, Senior National Account Manager, PFNA, PepsiCo
- Tavay Watson, Category Support Coordinator – Fresh Food, Thorntons
- Renee Williams, Customer Development Director, Coca-Cola Consolidated
- Elaine Yee,Consumer & Market Intelligence Director, ITG Brands
MENTORS
Women who have made an extraordinary effort, and had an extraordinary impact, on the careers of their colleagues.
- Nancy Andrus, Division Director of Sales & Operations, Murphy USA
- Anne Cauthron, Director, Learning & Development, Murphy USA
- Karin Dahl, Director of Applications Development, Maverik
- Letty George, Director, Global Communications, Alimentation Couche-Tard/Circle K
- Jessica Hendrickson, Vice President, Western Region Sales, Altria Group Distribution Co.
- Lisa Klamer, Executive Store Leader, GetGo
- Jami McDermid, President, Crossmark
- Angela Pimental, Director of Environmental & Licensing, RaceTrac
- Stephanie Simon,Key Account Manager, Swedish Match
- Vanessa Turner, Executive Team Leader, GetGo
All of this year's honorees will be celebrated at an awards gala to be held Oct. 2 in Las Vegas, against the backdrop of the 2022 NACS Show.
Supporters of the 2022 Top Women in Convenience program include: founding and presenting sponsor Altria Group Distribution Co.; platinum sponsors ITG Brands, PepsiCo Inc. and Reynolds Marketing Services Co.; gold sponsors Anheuser-Busch InBev, BIC USA, Boston Beer Co., The Coca-Cola Co., The Hershey Co., Mars Wrigley, Molson Coors Beverage Co., Mondelēz International, Proctor & Gamble and Tyson Convenience; and silver sponsors Diageo Beer Co., FIFCO USA, Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Premier Manufacturing Inc., and Ruiz Food Products.