Convenience Store News Names Winners of First-Ever Outstanding Independents Awards

CHICAGO — Twenty of the convenience store industry’s best single-store owners and small operators have been selected as winners in Convenience Store News’ inaugural Outstanding Independents Awards program.

These awards were created to celebrate the tenacity and perseverance of independent operators and recognize a select few single-store owners and small chains (2-20 stores) that are making a big impact in the industry despite their smaller size and more limited resources.

Nominations were submitted to CSNews by c-store industry retailers, distributors and suppliers. Nominators were asked to describe how the business is unique and stands out in its market, in what ways the retailer delivers exceptional customer service and embraces innovation, and how the operator contributes to the betterment of their community, among other attributes.