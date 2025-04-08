 Skip to main content

Convenience Store News Names Winners of First-Ever Outstanding Independents Awards

The new program celebrates the industry’s single-store owners and small operators.
Outstanding Independents Awards

CHICAGO — Twenty of the convenience store industry’s best single-store owners and small operators have been selected as winners in Convenience Store News’ inaugural Outstanding Independents Awards program. 

These awards were created to celebrate the tenacity and perseverance of independent operators and recognize a select few single-store owners and small chains (2-20 stores) that are making a big impact in the industry despite their smaller size and more limited resources. 

Nominations were submitted to CSNews by c-store industry retailers, distributors and suppliers. Nominators were asked to describe how the business is unique and stands out in its market, in what ways the retailer delivers exceptional customer service and embraces innovation, and how the operator contributes to the betterment of their community, among other attributes. 

The 2025 Outstanding Independents Awards winners are:

  • 36 Lyn Refuel Station, Minneapolis
  • AJ's Market & Ice Cream at Southtowne, Pensacola, Fla.
  • Choctaw Travel Plazas, Durant, Okla.
  • Corner Market, Lyndhurst, Ohio
  • Country Station, Darien, Wis.
  • Estepp’s, Lexington, Ky.
  • JJ’s, Huntington, Ind.
  • Kohn’s Filling Station, Kewaskum, Wis.
  • Market Express Inc., Price, Utah
  • Morgan Oil, Youngstown, Ohio
  • Papo’s Express Inc., Chicago
  • Pinnacle Peak General Store, Scottsdale, Ariz.
  • Pump n Munch, Neenah, Wis.
  • Roaster’s Market, Chickasha, Okla.
  • Susie Q’s, Thomasville, Ga.
  • Take 10 Market, Owensboro, Ky.
  • The PRIDE Stores, Warrenville, Ill.
  • Urban Value Corner Store, McKinney, Texas
  • Whitehall Shell, Whitehall, Ohio
  • GRAND-PRIZE WINNER: Latitudes, Rio Rancho, N.M.

All the winners will be recognized at an awards ceremony held during the inaugural Outstanding Independents Summit on April 25. This free virtual event is dedicated to educating and celebrating the convenience channel’s single-store owners and small operators

The quick-hitting four-hour agenda will tackle today's biggest pain points for small operators, and provide valuable insights, expert advice and actionable knowledge that attendees can immediately implement to upgrade their operations. The summit will culminate in the presentation of the Outstanding Independents Awards. Click here to register or for more information. 

The 2025 Outstanding Independents Awards program is sponsored by Altria Group Distribution Co., NRC Realty & Capital Advisors LLC, and Premier Manufacturing Inc. For information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Sandra Parente, Group Publisher/SVP, NA Convenience, at [email protected]

