Nominations Open for Convenience Store News’ Outstanding Independents Awards

“The industry’s smaller operators know a lot about tenacity and perseverance. Competing against the largest players, which are 12,000 times the size of a single-store owner, is no easy feat. Yet many are rising above adversity, finding ways to stand out and excel,” said CSNews Editor-in-Chief Linda Lisanti. “We are so excited to shine a light on outstanding independents!”

Convenience store retailers operating one to 20 stores in the U.S. are eligible to win. Self-nominations are welcome and encouraged. Nominations also may be submitted on behalf of retailers by their supplier and distributor partners.

It’s easy to enter. Simply submit an essay (no more than 500 words) that highlights outstanding accomplishments, initiatives and contributions by a single-store owner or small operator. There is no fee for entry and no limit to the number of entries an individual can submit.

Click here to submit a nomination.

All nominations must be received by Feb. 7, 2025. Winners will be notified the week of March 3 and spotlighted in the April 2025 issue of Convenience Store News, accompanied by an announcement on CSNews.com. In addition, a virtual awards ceremony will be held during the month of April to celebrate the winners.

The inaugural Outstanding Independents Awards program is sponsored by Altria Group Distribution Co.