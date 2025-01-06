 Skip to main content

Nominations Open for Convenience Store News’ Outstanding Independents Awards

Single-store owners and small operators in the convenience store industry that stand out and serve their communities well will be recognized in this new program.
1/6/2025
Outstanding Independents Awards

CHICAGO — Convenience Store News is now accepting nominations for its new Outstanding Independents Awards program, which recognizes single-store owners and small operators (2-20 stores) that are making a big impact in the U.S. convenience store industry despite their smaller size and more limited resources. 

Of the 152,396 convenience stores currently serving customers in the United States, approximately 60% of those sites are operated by a single-store owner — 91,799 to be exact, according to the latest NACS/NIQ Convenience Industry Store Count.

Despite their collective power, though, single-store owners and small chains often struggle to get equal attention from the industry’s suppliers and distributors, and they must work harder than large operators to shield themselves from the impact of national economic issues, increasing operational costs, and difficulties around labor hiring and retention. 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

“The industry’s smaller operators know a lot about tenacity and perseverance. Competing against the largest players, which are 12,000 times the size of a single-store owner, is no easy feat. Yet many are rising above adversity, finding ways to stand out and excel,” said CSNews Editor-in-Chief Linda Lisanti. “We are so excited to shine a light on outstanding independents!”

Convenience store retailers operating one to 20 stores in the U.S. are eligible to win. Self-nominations are welcome and encouraged. Nominations also may be submitted on behalf of retailers by their supplier and distributor partners. 

It’s easy to enter. Simply submit an essay (no more than 500 words) that highlights outstanding accomplishments, initiatives and contributions by a single-store owner or small operator. There is no fee for entry and no limit to the number of entries an individual can submit. 

Click here to submit a nomination.

All nominations must be received by Feb. 7, 2025. Winners will be notified the week of March 3 and spotlighted in the April 2025 issue of Convenience Store News, accompanied by an announcement on CSNews.com. In addition, a virtual awards ceremony will be held during the month of April to celebrate the winners. 

The inaugural Outstanding Independents Awards program is sponsored by Altria Group Distribution Co. 

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds