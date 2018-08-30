Convenience Store News' Parent Company Launches Web Series on Disruptive Trends in Retail

CHICAGO — The way consumers shop continues to evolve and EnsembleIQ, the parent company of Convenience Store News, continues to help retailers and consumer packaged goods companies keep up with the evolution.

EnsembleIQ's new webinar series, "2018's Disruptive Trends in Retail," offers a look at the nine trends radically influencing the purchase decisions of today's shoppers.

Presented as a 10-part series, "2018's Disruptive Trends in Retail," leverages the expertise of EnsembleIQ's research and editorial teams to deliver the key cultural drivers currently impacting the state of retail.

The series is broken down into 10 distinct and easy-to-digest chapters, with the first chapter providing an overview of the ideology behind the trends, and each subsequent chapter delivering a deeper dive into one of the trends. Chapters include:

Disruptive Trends Overview Conversational Commerce Direct-to-Consumer Experience Matters The Privacy Conundrum Democratization of Retail The Ethical Enterprise Cyber Security Globalization Brand: Redefined

"EnsembleIQ's expansive portfolio of brands allows for an incredible glimpse across the entire landscape of the retail industry," said Tanner Van Dusen, senior vice president of innovation at EnsembleIQ. "The goal of this series is to take a deeper look at each of the nine trends affecting the industry including relevant statistics, case studies and the implications for retailers and brands. The trends have been broken down so listeners can customize their experience based on the trends that are most applicable to their unique business needs."

To access the first two chapters of the 2018 Disruptive Trends in Retail web series click here.

Based in Chicago, EnsembleIQ is the leading business intelligence platform serving the retail, consumer goods, health care, food service, pharmacy and hospitality industries focused on helping customers solve big problems and inspiring bold ideas. EnsembleIQ operates an integrated network of media brands across all retail sectors and leverages its scale to inform, connect and provide actionable marketplace intelligence to help clients achieve growth.

EnsembleIQ is a portfolio company of RFE Investment Partners, a private equity investor with more than 30 years of experience investing in growth companies in partnership with strong management teams.