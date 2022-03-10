Convenience Store News Parent Company Names Executive VP of Content & Communications

CHICAGO — EnsembleIQ (EIQ), North America's leading source of actionable intelligence in retail, retail technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality, promoted Joe Territo to executive vice president of content and communications.

"Joe has had a powerful impact on mobilizing teams across our organization to creatively drive engagement that has increased the value of our products to the companies supplying and serving our audiences," said CEO Jennifer Litterick. "His oversight is now expanding to lead communications efforts that will enhance awareness of EnsembleIQ's business intelligence offerings across all the industries and segments we serve throughout the entire path to purchase."

Territo joined EIQ in 2019 as senior vice president of content to develop and execute a cohesive content strategy driving valuable digital behaviors. His work has increased audience engagement with EIQ offerings and the offerings of its customers.

He also served as brand director of EIQ's Path to Purchase IQ before being promoted in 2021 to executive vice president of content. In that role, Territo most recently partnered with multiple EIQ brands to lead development of a series of innovative hybrid video and podcast experiences delivering actionable business insights.

In his new role, Territo is responsible for communications strategy and execution, including public relations and marketing. He will continue leading collaboration among EIQ brands and shared services teams to develop new and innovative products and content optimization practices, resulting in audience engagement growth helping customers to connect with business professionals.

Before joining the company, Territo served as chief content officer of business information services provider Penton, playing a leading role in the company's digital transformation prior to it being acquired by Informa for $1.6 billion. Territo's prior experiences include serving as vice president of content at the Newhouse family's Advance Local and executive producer at Time Inc. new media, where he managed design and production of digital content with Time, Money, Fortune, Sports Illustrated and People.

Territo started his career as a news reporter for Advance's Star-Ledger in Newark, N.J., and shifted his responsibility to help lead the launch of the company's first local news website, NJ.com.

Chicago-based EnsembleIQ is a North American business intelligence company that uses market expertise throughout the entire path to purchase in retail, retail technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality to help professionals make informed business decisions and gain a competitive advantage.

It is the parent company of Convenience Store News and its sister publications, including Progressive Grocer, Store Brands and Chain Store Age.

In late 2021, EIQ expanded BrandLab, its marketing division, into an independent business unit to provide cutting-edge creative capabilities delivered through platforms beyond its own business-to-business (B2B) media brands.

BrandLab is positioned as a full-service strategic marketing and creative agency for the global B2B market, with deep specialization in retail, consumer brands, technology and hospitality sectors. From bold brand ideation and go-to-market strategy to lead generation and immersive digital experiences, the agency delivers insight-driven marketing that forms meaningful connections with brands and industry leaders.