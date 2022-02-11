Convenience Store News' Top Women in Convenience Program Adds New Company Award

CHICAGO — Convenience Store News is proud to announce an exciting new addition to its annual Top Women in Convenience (TWIC) awards program, the industry's first and only awards program that recognizes the integral role women play in convenience retailing.

Since 2014, TWIC has been honoring female leaders from the retailer, wholesaler and supplier communities in four different categories: Women of the Year, Senior-Level Leaders, Rising Stars and Mentors. To date, more than 400 women have been recognized for making outstanding contributions to their companies and the convenience retail industry at large.

This year, for its ninth-annual program, TWIC is unveiling a new award category to honor a convenience retail company that commits to gender equality and promotes female leadership and advancement: the Corporate Empowerment Award.

The award's criteria was established by the TWIC Advisory Board, which consists of key longtime program sponsors and the five 2021 TWIC Women of the Year.

The Corporate Empowerment Award will recognize the convenience retail company that most effectively champions for women in its networks, workplaces and communities. The winner will be an organization that paves the road to empower women in leadership roles, and a champion for the inclusion of women in the goals and vision of the enterprise. Examples include advancements in board membership, promotions leading to senior management positions, and relevant professional development.

Nominations are currently being accepted. The deadline for entry is April 1.

Click here for more details and to submit a nomination.

The Corporate Empowerment Award winner will be notified by the end of May and be prominently recognized in the August issue of CSNews. The award will be presented at the 2022 TWIC Awards Gala, being held in Las Vegas on Oct. 2.

For questions, contact Editorial Director Don Longo at [email protected].