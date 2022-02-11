Top Women in Convenience 2022 Corporate Empowerment Award

The Top Women in Convenience (TWIC) awards program is now accepting nominations for the first-ever Corporate Empowerment Award, which recognizes the convenience retail company that most effectively champions for women in its networks, workplaces and communities.

A TWIC Corporate Empowerment award winner is an organization that paves the road to empower women in leadership roles. The company is a champion for the inclusion of women in the goals and vision of the enterprise. Examples include advancements in board membership, promotions leading to senior management positions, and relevant professional development.

ELIGIBILITY RULES

Nominees must be a convenience store retailer of any size. Supplier and wholesaler companies are not eligible for this award.

ENTRY DEADLINE

Final deadline for nominations is April 1, 2022. All winners will be notified by May 31.

HOW TO ENTER

Fill out the online entry form below and attach a copy of the company logo.

CONTACT

For questions, contact Angela Hanson at [email protected]