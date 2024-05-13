Convenience Store News Unveils the 2024 Top Women in Convenience

CHICAGO — The 2024 class of Top Women in Convenience (TWIC) will be the largest yet, comprising 107 established and emerging female leaders making an impact in the U.S. convenience store industry, Convenience Store News announced today.

From a record number of entries and after much deliberation, judges selected five Women of the Year, 43 Senior-Level Leaders, 43 Rising Stars and 16 Mentors from across the industry’s retailer, distributor and supplier communities to be recognized this year.

The winners were chosen based on nominations received from their companies and peers. Drawing from achievements during the previous 12 months, nominators were asked to illustrate the candidate's innovative corporate initiatives, extraordinary financial and strategic accomplishments, astute problem-solving acumen, exceptional performance, mentorship work and its outcome for mentees, and selfless charitable participation, along with any other attributes that go above and beyond the call of duty.

The 2024 Top Women in Convenience are:

WOMEN OF THE YEAR

Recognized for having an exceptional impact on the success or direction of their company, as well as a positive impact on the convenience store industry as a whole.

Nikki Boyers, Vice President, Private Brands, 7-Eleven Inc.

Elizabeth Hoffer, Vice President, Weigel's Stores Inc.

Ali Marciano, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, Core-Mark International

Barbara Stoyko, Senior Vice President, Mobility Americas, Shell

Louise Warner, Senior Vice President, Global Fuels, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc./Circle K

SENIOR-LEVEL LEADERS

Retailer, distributor and supplier executives at the level of C-suite, vice president or director who work with the c-store channel of trade and have transformed their business in a positive manner.

Kristine Anderson, Director of Brand Marketing, Casey’s General Stores Inc.

Guninder Bajwa, Head of Insights & Data Analytics, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc./Circle K

Katie Bennett, Director of Sales, 7-Eleven, Mondelēz International

Lorie Beyer, Customer Service Project Manager – Branded, U.S. Energy

Anne Brockhaus. President, CEO & Founder, Proxy Retail Group Inc.

Amy Bucks, Director of Global Inside Sales, The Hershey Co.

Megan Carlson, Director of Category Management, Constellation Brands

Lynn Cleveland, Director of Marketing, Clipper Petroleum Inc.

Shanah Coffey, Director, People & Culture Business Partner, ITG Brands

Catherine Cranfill, Sales Director – Coremark & McLane, Mars Wrigley

Alice Crowder, Chief Marketing Officer, Krispy Krunchy Chicken

Lisa Decuir, Senior Director of Trade Marketing, Reynolds American Inc.

Jodi Dlouhy, Category Manager, Lil' Drug Store Products Inc.

Carina Duffy, Vice President, Strategic Sourcing, 7-Eleven Inc.

Marissa Eddings, Senior Director of Brand, Advertising & Media, Digital & Content Marketing, 7-Eleven Inc.

Jessica Fratacangelo, Marketing Director, Cheyenne International

Sherri Hart, Vice President, Total Rewards, Casey's General Stores Inc.

Mary Hodapp, Director, IT Engineering, Casey's General Stores Inc.

Anne Holland, Senior Director of Sales, Altria Group Distribution Co.

Heather Horner, Vice President, People & Culture, bp Mobility & Convenience Americas

BreAnn Hudson, Director of Commercial Marketing, McLane Co. Inc.

Samantha Jones, Engineering Director, RaceTrac Inc.

Kimberly King, Owner, Go Time

Jessica Kovacs, Director of Foodservice, Team Sledd

Ashlie Kuehn, Director of State Government Affairs, ITG Brands

Alexis Lobodocky, General Manager, Chester's International

Stephanie McMahan, Director of Shopper Insights, The Coca-Cola Co.

Laura Miller, General Manager, Big South Distribution

Andrea Neurohr, Vice President of Marketing, Coen Markets

Lanna O'Connor, Director of Loyalty & Digital Marketing, RaceTrac Inc.

Shannon Patrick, Fuel Supply & Distribution Director, GetGo/Giant Eagle Inc.

Christina Pimenta, Head of Construction, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc./Circle K

Liza Salaria, Practice Lead, Foodservice & Category Management, Impact 21

Amanda Shymanski, Senior Manager of Digital Marketing & Advertising, Murphy USA Inc.

Jodie Sikorski, Senior Manager of Supply & Replenishment, Wawa Inc.

Julie Smevoll, Senior Director of Sales – Circle K, PepsiCo Inc.

Jessica Starnes, Director of Loyalty & Rewards, Weigel's Stores Inc.

Amanda Taylor, Director of Operational Systems, OnCue

Anna Thai, Regional Finance Director, Core-Mark International

Amanda Thompson, Director of Real Estate, Parker's Kitchen

Diane Uhlenkamp, Director of Sales & Operations III, Murphy USA Inc.

Susan Ward, Division Sales Manager, Advantage Solutions

Jessi Webb, Director of Strategic Sourcing, Casey's General Stores Inc.

Michele Yeeles, Senior Director, Category Leadership – Small Format, Anheuser-Busch

RISING STARS

Women with job titles from store manager to below director who are making their mark in the c-store industry even at the early stages of their careers.

Michelle Abdollah, Category Manager, ExtraMile Convenience Stores

Rachel Allen, Senior Director of Talent Acquisition, 7-Eleven Inc.

Kristy Bata, Retail Zone Leader, Kwik Trip Inc.

Lisa Blakeley-Snyder, Head of Recruiting, Road Ranger

Kimberly Borchert, Merchandising Director, GetGo/Giant Eagle Inc.

Rachelle Brewer, Human Resources Information Systems Analyst, Yesway

Nakisha Cabrera, Operations Supervisor, RaceTrac Inc.

Katie Clookie, Customer Management Associate Manager, PepsiCo Inc.

Taylor Condon, Customer Business Lead, 7-Eleven, Ferrara Candy Co.

Kathleen Cook, Lead Operations Specialist, Altria Group Distribution Co.

Emily Crites, Senior Brand Manager, ITG Brands

Zornitsa (Zori) Dente, Manager of Shopper Marketing, Glanbia Performance Nutrition

Katie DeRouchey, Business Development Integration Manager, Casey's General Stores Inc.

Alex Edger, Senior Market Competition Analyst, Wawa Inc.

Amanda Epperson, Senior HR Generalist, Core-Mark International

Holli Erskine, Senior Manager, RGM Brand Programs, Juul Labs Inc.

Claudia Figueroa, Regional Director of Operations, Grand Canyon Business Unit, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc./Circle K

Brandi Gaston, Regional Sales Manager, bp Mobility & Convenience Americas

Kristy Gerardo, Market Leader, Northern California, 7-Eleven Inc.

Sarah Gorman, Planning & Performance Analyst, bp Mobility & Convenience Americas

Bayli Gregory, Special Projects Manager, Swisher

Rebecca Gregory, Category Manager, Weigel's Stores Inc.

Sara Koch, Consumer & Category Insights Manager, ITG Brands

Carly LaBeau, Retail Accounting Administrator, Beck Suppliers/Friendship Food Stores

Jessica Lange, Manager, Strategy, Murphy USA Inc.

Tarren Law, Senior Account Manager, Altria Group Distribution Co.

Cassie Loomis, Account Executive, Reynolds American Inc.

Brandy Lovelady, Store Help Desk Lead, Casey's General Stores Inc.

Erica Metzger, Director, Total Compensation, Casey's General Stores Inc.

Sharon Peters, Manager, Business Transformation, Swisher

Yvonne Pinckney, Operational Excellence Director, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc./Circle K

Elizabeth Rutherford, Project Manager – Architect, Rutter's

Cecilia Serrano, Senior Category Manager – Open Air Case, 7-Eleven Inc.

Victoria Sheppard, Manager of Dry Goods, Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores

Stacy Sirkissoon, Internal Communications Manager, EG America

Brooke Spangler, Category Management Lead – Private Brand, bp Mobility & Convenience Americas

Melissa Stidd, Price Book Manager, Rutter's

Isabel Villegas, Senior Manager, Omnichannel Marketing – C-store, Constellation Brands

Katie Wallace, Director of Sales, PepsiCo Inc.

Cristin Watrous, Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh Supervisor, Central Territory, Hy-Vee Inc.

Ariella Weiss, Senior Key Account Manager, Convenience Channel, PepsiCo Inc.

Hannah Wood, Creative Supervisor, Everest Ice and Water Systems

Nina Ziesemer, Senior Account Executive, Convenience – North Zone, General Mills Convenience

MENTORS

Women who have made an extraordinary effort, and had an extraordinary impact, on the careers of their colleagues.

Patricia (Tricia) Barry, Region Vice President – East, Juul Labs Inc.

Debbie Clayton, Human Resources Director – Canada & 3PL, Core-Mark International

Erika Cuevas, Store Manager, Southeast Business Unit, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc./Circle K

Traci Fulmer, Senior Training Manager, User Education, PDI Technologies

Dominique Herring, Senior Market Manager, Altria Group Distribution Co.

Natasha Holmes, Senior Division Manager, Reynolds American Inc.

Kacie Hunt, District Manager, Casey's General Stores Inc.

Ayisha Leonard, Payroll Manager, Yesway

Christine McClintock, Asset Protection Manager, Murphy USA Inc.

Kathleen Moco, Retail Team Manager, Swedish Match

Tasha Smith, Senior Director, Corporate Project Management Office, 7-Eleven Inc.

Heather Taylor, Store Manager, Rutter's

Ericka Teniente, Store Manager, West Coast Business Unit, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc./Circle K

Tiffany Thompson, Regional Director, Field HR, RaceTrac Inc.

Melissa Weaver, Senior Scheduling Manager, Metroplex Energy/RaceTrac Inc.

All of this year's honorees will be prominently recognized in the August issue of Convenience Store News and then celebrated at an awards ceremony held during the 2024 NACS Show in Las Vegas. This year’s Top Women in Convenience Awards Gala will take place the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 8 at the Horseshoe Las Vegas hotel.

Now in its 11th year, TWIC is the first and still only awards program that recognizes the integral role women play in convenience retailing and honors female leaders who are making outstanding contributions to their companies and the convenience store industry at large.

Supporters of the 2024 Top Women in Convenience program include: founding and presenting sponsor Altria Group Distribution Co.; platinum sponsors ITG Brands, PepsiCo Inc. and Reynolds Marketing Services Co.; gold sponsors BIC USA, The Boston Beer Co., The Coca-Cola Co., Core-Mark International, Juul Labs, Krispy Krunchy Chicken, Mars Wrigley, Mondelēz International, Premier Manufacturing Inc. and Swedish Match; silver sponsors Anheuser-Busch InBev, BeatBox Beverages, Constellation Brands, Glanbia Performance Nutrition and Lindt USA; and Corporate Empowerment Award sponsor The Hershey Co.