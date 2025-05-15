Convenience Store News Unveils the 2025 Top Women in Convenience

CHICAGO — Convenience Store News will bring the convenience store industry together this fall to celebrate 100 established and emerging female leaders at the 12th annual Top Women in Convenience (TWIC) Awards Gala.

TWIC is the first and still only program that recognizes the integral role women play in convenience retailing and honors female leaders who are making outstanding contributions to their companies and the convenience store industry at large.

The 2025 TWIC class is comprised of 39 Senior-Level Leaders, 45 Rising Stars and 10 Mentors from across the industry’s retailer, distributor and supplier communities. In addition, for the first time ever, a record six Women of the Year will be celebrated during this year’s event.

The winners were chosen based on nominations received from their companies and peers. Drawing from achievements during the previous 12 months, nominators were asked to illustrate the candidate's innovative corporate initiatives, extraordinary financial and strategic accomplishments, astute problem-solving acumen, exceptional performance, mentorship work and its outcome for mentees, and selfless charitable participation, along with any other attributes that go above and beyond the call of duty.

The 2025 Top Women in Convenience are: