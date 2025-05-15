Convenience Store News Unveils the 2025 Top Women in Convenience
WOMEN OF THE YEAR
Recognized for having an exceptional impact on the success or direction of their company, as well as a positive impact on the convenience store industry as a whole.
- Lisa Blalock, Vice President, US Convenience & Mobility, bp Products North America Inc.
- Sandra Delli Carpini, Chief Marketing Officer, Seasons Corner Market/Colbea Enterprises LLC
- Michelle Merrell, Vice President of Retailer Initiative Acceleration, 7-Eleven Inc.
- Tanisha Sanders, Senior Vice President, Corporate & Legislative Affairs, ITG Brands
- Maggie Timoney, President & CEO, Heineken USA
- Mette Uglebjerg, Senior Vice President, Global Food & Marketing, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc./Circle K
SENIOR-LEVEL LEADERS
Retailer, distributor and supplier executives at the level of C-suite, vice president or director who work with the c-store channel of trade and have transformed their business in a positive manner.
- Terri Albright, Director of Regulatory & Compliance, Premier Manufacturing Inc.
- Hebe Alexander, Director of Lean Six Sigma, McLane Co. Inc.
- Heather Allan, Senior Director, HR Region Operations, Core-Mark International
- Joannie Almjeld, Vice President, Northern Tier Business Unit, Alimentation Couche-Tard/Circle K
- Heather Andersen, President, Andersen's Crazy Candy
- Halle Barish, Director of Category Leadership, Convenience, Mars Wrigley
- Melissa Berkenpas, Director, Supply Chain Center of Excellence, Casey’s General Stores Inc.
- Molly Beronio, Senior Division Chain Manager, The Boston Beer Co.
- Kelly Bowling, Director of Human Resources, Weigel’s Inc.
- Sarah Brandtner, Director of Talent Experience, Kwik Trip Inc.
- Jodi Buckner, Chief Financial Officer, Lyons Specialty Co. LLC
- Christy Canary-Garner, Senior Vice President of Consumer Marketing, Combustibles, Reynolds American Inc.
- Todd Compton, Director of Finance, Consumer Products, Premier Manufacturing
- Danielle Endter, National Account Manager II, 7-Eleven, Constellation Brands Inc.
- Melanie Gebrekiristos, Director, Market Insights & Forecasting, ITG Brands
- Amy Glover, Director of Payment Strategy Implementation, Murphy USA Inc./QuickChek
- Ashley Gockstetter, Vice President of Customer Experience, Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores
- Shelby Harrison, Regional Manager, Parker’s Kitchen
- Steph Hoppe, Vice President, Omnichannel Marketing, Casey's
- Aleksandra (Ola) Kozielska, Director, Global Brand Marketing, Juul Labs
- Brielle Lawson, Director, People & Culture Business Partner, ITG Brands
- Stacy McNutt, Director, Category Management, PepsiCo Inc.
- Carrie Miller, Vice President of Operations, High's of Baltimore LLC
- Amber Millwood, Field Training Manager, The Spinx Co.
- Courtney Murphy, Director, Experiential & At Shelf Marketing, Glanbia Performance Nutrition
- Kelli Patterson, Senior Director, Team Retail, Convenience, Mars Wrigley
- Katie Petru, Director, Communications & Community, Casey's
- Jessica Pfeifer, Director, Environmental Operations, EG America
- Leah Schultz, Director of Brand Marketing, Krispy Krunchy Foods LLC
- Diane Shieh, Retail Technologies Product Director, COCO, Chevron U.S.A. Inc.
- Amber Smith, Director of Creative Services, Krispy Krunchy Foods
- Beth Strickland, Chief Human Resources Officer, PDI Technologies
- Linda Sutton, Director of Recruitment, RaceTrac Inc.
- Judy Truchan, Director of Procurement, Team Sledd
- Christine Turner, Director, Commerce Marketing, PepsiCo
- Heather Webb, Director of Operations, Patron Points Inc.
- Amy Werth, Senior Director of Sales, The Coca-Cola Co.
- Kristin Willis, Division President, Core-Mark
- Amy Wood, Director of Enterprise IT, Friendly Express Inc.
RISING STARS
Women with job titles from store manager to below director who are making their mark in the c-store industry even at the early stages of their careers.
- Josie Barger, Customer Relationship Management Manager, Cheyenne International LLC
- Lauren Barnette, Loyalty Program Coordinator, Quality Oil Co.
- Caris Bing, Senior Account Manager, Altria Group Distribution Co.
- Billi Breazeale, Product Manager III, PDI Technologies
- Veronica Briones, Director of Distribution Partnerships, GSTV
- Taylor Bromley, Senior Manager, Third Party Implementation, Altria Group Distribution Co.
- Colleen Camiller, Senior Account Executive, Convenience, Procter & Gamble
- JJ Cui, Senior Manager, Pricing & Forecasting, Juul Labs
- Connie DeCourcey, Senior Manager of Compliance, RaceTrac
- Tasha Diemer, Customer Service Director, Core-Mark
- Elee Ecoffey, Regional Convenience Manager, bp Products North America
- Emily Ferguson, Category Merchant, Center Store, GetGo Café + Market
- Lori Framiglio, Category Merchant, Packaged Beverage & Dairy, GetGo
- Kathleen (Kat) Gay, Talent Acquisition Specialist, Road Ranger Inc.
- Devin Gonyer, Senior Manager, Category Management, The Hershey Co.
- Savannah Hall, Senior Account Manager, Primo Brands
- Alexs Hermans, Senior Account Executive, Convenience (North Zone), General Mills Convenience
- Courtney Hessel, Product Owner, Data & Analytics, Casey’s
- Lauren Hirsch, Director of Wholesale Services, Reynolds American
- Laura Krawisz, Vice President of Marketing, Gas N Wash
- Agnila Naveen Kumar, Senior IT Engineer, Casey’s
- Jenny Kuzet, Senior Retail Key Account Manager, PepsiCo
- Addison Lazarus, Product Manager, MarTech, RaceTrac
- Meghan Lynch, District Manager, Alimentation Couche-Tard/Circle K
- Katie Lyons, Marketing Coordinator, truenorth Convenience Stores
- Shannon Marchesan, Retail Pricing & Analytics Specialist, Chevron U.S.A.
- Kaitlyn Meara, Category Manager, GPM Investments LLC
- Whitney Miller, Retail Operations Integration Project Manager, Kwik Trip
- Jyoti Mujumdar, Senior Manager, C&G Channel Insights & Strategy, PepsiCo
- Miranda Murphy, Director of Fuel, Weigel’s
- Allie Nguyen, Real Estate Strategy & Reporting Manager, Alimentation Couche-Tard/Circle K
- Billie Joe Nowak, Operations Integration Manager, bp Products North America
- Erin Ortuzar, Senior Category Manager, Beer, 7-Eleven
- Maria Ottone, Category Manager, Center Store, Onvo
- Ashima Patel, Senior Director, 7NEXT Innovation, Marketing Tech & Analytics, 7-Eleven
- Lisa Patterson, General Warehouse Manager, Core-Mark
- Casey Schuemaker, Director of Marketing, PMG Carolinas LLC
- Amanda Shadle, Marketing Specialist, Lil' Drug Store Products
- Taylor Skinner, Market Director, McLane
- Elsa Storts, Trade Marketing Manager for National Accounts, BeatBox Beverages
- Kimberly Strode, Marketing Manager, truenorth Convenience Stores
- Taylor Talty, Associate Manager of Government Affairs, RaceTrac
- Michele Tamplain, Director of Secondary Fuels, Murphy USA/QuickChek
- Jessica Vislocky, Retail Compliance & Environmental Manager, bp Products North America
- Dr. Phyllis Weatherly, Senior Manager of Programs & Equity, Altria Group Distribution Co.
MENTORS
Women who have made an extraordinary effort, and had an extraordinary impact, on the careers of their colleagues.
- Elisha Bostick, Regional Human Resources Manager, Core-Mark
- Linda Cerbo, Senior Division Manager, Reynolds American
- Deanna Gary, Sales Manager, Core-Mark
- Lisa Grim, Controller, Rutter’s
- Allison Himenes, Retail Team Manager, Swedish Match North America
- Leilani Hinojosa, District Manager, Alimentation Couche-Tard/Circle K
- Hilary Hoffman, Manager, Supply Chain Efficiency, Casey’s
- Ethel Mangum, Region Director, Operations, 7-Eleven
- Catherine Michalski, Director, Business Transformation & Cost Leadership Office, 7-Eleven
- Taedeen Stanley, Senior Food & Beverage Manager, RaceTrac
All this year's honorees will be prominently recognized in the August issue of Convenience Store News and then celebrated at an awards ceremony held during the 2025 NACS Show in Chicago. This year’s Top Women in Convenience Awards Gala will take place the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 15.
Supporters of the 2025 Top Women in Convenience program include: founding and presenting sponsor Altria Group Distribution Co.; platinum sponsors ITG Brands, PepsiCo and Reynolds American; gold sponsors Core-Mark International, Juul Labs, Krispy Krunchy Chicken, Mars Wrigley, Mondelēz International, PDI Technologies, Premier Manufacturing, Primo Brands, Swedish Match, The Boston Beer Co. and The Coca-Cola Co.; silver sponsors Anheuser-Busch, BeatBox Beverages, , Constellation Brands, Convenience Distribution Association, Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Heineken USA, Lindt USA and Patron Points; and Corporate Empowerment Award sponsor The Hershey Co.