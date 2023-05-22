Convenience Store News Unwraps the 2023 Top Women in Convenience

CHICAGO — The tenth class of Top Women in Convenience (TWIC) will comprise 87 established and emerging female leaders in the convenience store industry, Convenience Store News announced today.

The 2023 TWIC class is comprised of five Women of the Year, 40 Senior-Level Leaders, 35 Rising Stars and seven Mentors from across the industry’s retailer, distributor and supplier communities.

The winners were chosen based on nominations received from their companies and peers. Drawing from achievements during the previous 12 months, nominators were asked to illustrate the candidate's innovative corporate initiatives, extraordinary financial and strategic accomplishments, astute problem-solving acumen, exceptional performance, mentorship work and its outcome for mentees, and selfless charitable participation, along with any other attributes that go above and beyond the call of duty.

The 2023 Top Women in Convenience are:

WOMEN OF THE YEAR

Recognized for having an exceptional impact on the success or direction of their company, as well as a positive impact on the convenience store industry as a whole.

Treasa Bowers, Senior Vice President of Human Resources, 7-Eleven Inc.

Kathy Cunnington, Senior Vice President of Global Shared Services, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc./Circle K

Kellie Janssen, President, Henry's Foods Inc.

Eva Rigamonti, Associate General Counsel/Executive Director of Public Policy, RaceTrac Inc.

Kathy Williams, Vice President, National Retail Sales, East, The Coca-Cola Co.

SENIOR-LEVEL LEADERS

Retailer, distributor and supplier executives at the level of director or vice president and above who work with the c-store channel of trade and have transformed their businesses in a positive manner.

Bonnie Asciota, Director of Corporate Human Resources, Yesway

Bethany Allee, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Education, PDI Technologies Inc.

Glennie Bench, President, Southwest Georgia Oil Co.

Debi Boffa, Vice President of Convenience & President of the Retail Operating Organization, BP

Jennifer Bridges, Senior Vice President of Asset Development, Real Estate & Maintenance, Murphy USA Inc.

Carolyn Brown, Head of Commerce Marketing, Anheuser-Busch

Jessica Catanzaro, Director of Purchasing, Green Valley Grocery

Jacinta Carter, Executive Vice President, Human Resources – People & Culture, Swisher

Sandy Deel, People & Culture Services Delivery Senior Manager, BP

Nancy Doran, Director of Benefits & Wellness, Casey’s General Stores Inc.

Julie Edwards, Senior National Account Director, BeatBox Beverages

Molly Grisham, Senior Human Resources Director, Core-Mark International

Mary Handorf, Director of Continuous Improvement, Casey’s General Stores Inc.

Mary-Rose Hannum, Vice President & Chief Product Officer, Wawa Inc.

Megan Harcey, Director of Human Resources & Recruiting, Kwik Trip Inc.

Stacey Jobe, Director of Operations, American Natural

Kendra Keller, Vice President & General Manager, Dover Fueling Solutions

Ana Kjerrumgaard, Senior Category Manager, RaceTrac Inc.

Deborah Kociban, Regional Director, Sheetz Inc.

Shannon Leistra, Senior Vice President & Chief Consumer Experience Officer, Altria Group Distribution Co.

Marisa Magnotta, Director, Central Convenience, The Hershey Co.

Stacey Monteleone, Director of Sales & Operations, Murphy USA Inc.

Stephanie Nelson, Director of Marketing – Kool, ITG Brands

Jenny Odom, Vice President of National Accounts, Convenience, Constellation Brands Inc.

Shiana Peace, Loyalty Program Manager, Sheetz Inc.

Tracy Schmitt-Winters, Convenience Sales Director – East, Mars Wrigley

Kristin Seabrook, Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Counsel & Secretary, Pilot Co.

Kay Segal, Founding & Managing Partner, Business Accelerator Team

Milinda Sill, Director of Information Systems Administration, McLane Co. Inc.

Gina Simmons, Director of National Accounts, Cheyenne International

Margaret Sotrop, Vice President of Design, GSP Retail

Megan Sprenger, Head of Small Format, Drug & Dollar Shopper Marketing, Anheuser-Busch

Lori Buss Stillman, Vice President of Research & Education, NACS

Cheryl Stinchfield, Account Manager, Premier Manufacturing

Caroline Taitelbaum, Interim President, EG America

Sallee Taylor, Director of Sales, Advantage Solutions

Nan Thomae, Vice President of Human Resources, Field Ops, Casey’s General Stores Inc.

Jennifer Treasone, Senior Section Sales Director, Altria Group Distribution Co.

Bria Troy, Vice President of Commercial Planning, PBNA, PepsiCo Inc.

Holly Veale, Vice President, Purchasing, Core-Mark International

RISING STARS

Women with job titles from store manager to just below vice president who are making their mark on the c-store industry even in the early stages of their careers.

Amy Ahmad, Senior Associate, General Counsel, Pilot Co.

Evelyn Alba, Loyalty Coordinator, Yesway

Rachel Alden, Digital Portfolio Manager, Sheetz Inc.

Lydia Becker, Recruiting Manager, Rutter’s

Sarah Blodgett, Fuel Category Manager, Casey’s General Stores Inc.

KeShana Braxton, Talent Acquisition Manager, OnCue

Andrea Brooke, Tobacco Assortment Manager, Wawa Inc.

Alma Cardenas, Company-Owned, Company-Operated Business Consultant, Chevron USA Inc.

Cathlin Carlson, Senior Product Owner, Casey’s General Stores Inc.

Maureen Commens, Program Manager, Giant Eagle/GetGo

Krista Crockett, Senior Manager of Operations Support, Pilot Co.

Alexandria Deal, Manager of Talent Acquisition & Diversity Programs, Swisher

JoBeth Edwards, Customer Development Director, Coca-Coca Consolidated

Samantha Gillespie, Manager of Shopper Marketing, Glanbia Performance Nutrition

Hannah Goncalves, Demand Planning Manager, RaceTrac Inc.

Maggie Hart, Account Manager, 7-Eleven, McLane Co. Inc.

Jamie Johnson, Territory Manager, Swisher

Tove Korth, Product Sales Manager, General Mills Convenience

Christina Kozuh, Key Account Manager, BIC USA Inc.

Lisa Krone, Senior Category Manager, Ferrara Candy Co.

Danielle LaGuardia, Sales Director, PBNA North, PepsiCo Inc.

Alexandra Lee, Sales Communications Manager, Juul Labs

Kendra LeGendre, ACG Program & Account Coordinator, Associated Grocers of New England

Devan Lombardi, eCommerce Sales Manager, PepsiCo Inc.

Laura MacKelcan 7-Eleven National Team Lead, Boston Beer Co.

Aida Mekic, Human Resources Manager, Cliff’s Local Market

Markashia Phillips, Market Manager, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc./Circle K

Lane Reed, Supply Manager East, Pilot Co.

Anna Rudman, Fresh Food Excellence Coach, BP

Sandi Santa Ana, Director of Category Leadership, Ferrara Candy Co.

Mandy Steindl-Kwiecien, Manager of Learning & Development, QuickChek Corp.

Kim Strother, Director of Compliance Operations, RaceTrac Inc.

Ashley White, Category Manager, OTP, Casey’s General Stores Inc.

Kristen Wilk, Director of Retail, Central Division, PBNA, PepsiCo Inc.

Machaela Wilson, Senior Key Account Manager, Reynolds American Inc.

MENTORS

Women who have made an extraordinary effort, and had an extraordinary impact, on the careers of their colleagues.

Jennifer Dickey, Store Manager, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc./Circle K

Tanja Gassenmaier, Regional Manager, Parker’s

Jennifer Goschke, Vice President & Country Leader, Global Solution Center, 7-Eleven Inc.

Kelly Haseotes, Senior Account Manager, Altria Group Distribution Co.

Lauren O’Malley, Key Account Manager, Swedish Match NA

Natalie Sabin, National Account Director, GSP Retail

Susan Smith, Director of Human Resources, Core-Mark International

All of this year's honorees will be prominently recognized in the August issue of Convenience Store News and then celebrated at an awards ceremony held during the 2023 NACS Show in Atlanta. The Top Women in Convenience awards gala will take place the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 4 at the Omni Atlanta Hotel at the CNN Center.

