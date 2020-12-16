Convenience Store News Virtually Inducts 2020 Hall of Famers

NATIONAL REPORT — The convenience store industry came together virtually for the 34th annual Convenience Store News Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which honors retailer and supplier executives for their significant contributions to the industry.

Greg Parker, founder and CEO of Savannah, Ga.-based Parker's, and Dave Onorato, vice president, general manager, small format stores for The Hershey Co., were welcomed into the Hall of Fame as the retailer and supplier inductees, respectively. Darren Rebelez, president and CEO of Casey's General Stores Inc., was also honored as the Retailer Executive of the Year during the Dec. 10 online ceremony.

"We are so glad we could gather today, and it is wonderful to see so many past Hall of Fame inductees in the audience," Paula Lashinsky, vice president and brand director for CSNews, said as she opened the event. "The pandemic has disrupted so many aspects of everyday life, but there has been a constant in the chaos: the strong sense of community in the convenience store channel and the innovation, creativity and dedication of the individuals and teams running these enterprises."

2019 Hall of Fame supplier inductee Scott Hill, vice president of convenience sales for Jack Link's Protein Snacks, kicked off the virtual induction ceremony by introducing Onorato, who started his career at Hershey in 1984 as a sales representative. Over the past 37 years, he has held a multitude of roles within the organization.