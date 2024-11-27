Convenience Store Operators Join MDA Holiday Retail Campaign
"I'm incredibly thankful for our long-time retail partners and their customers who join forces every holiday season to support families like mine. The progress we’re seeing in treatments, care and advocacy wouldn't be possible without this kind of commitment. This campaign is a testament to the power of community and the hope it brings to all of us," commented Ira Walker, MDA's national ambassador.
Muscular Dystrophy Association is the No. 1 voluntary health organization in the United States.
"This year's campaign holds special significance as the Muscular Dystrophy Association approaches its 75th anniversary in 2025, marking nearly eight decades of transforming hope into real progress for families living with muscular dystrophy, ALS and over 300 related neuromuscular diseases," said Tracy Denton, senior vice president, development partnerships at MDA. "We are grateful for the long-standing partnerships that have propelled our mission forward. Funds raised through our loyal retail partners, their employees and customers have been instrumental in driving breakthroughs in treatments and care. Together, we continue the legacy of hope, ensuring families living with neuromuscular diseases can look forward to brighter, more independent futures."