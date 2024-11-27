Convenience Store Operators Join MDA Holiday Retail Campaign

NATIONAL REPORT — Convenience store retailers nationwide are in the spirit of giving this holiday season, joining the efforts of the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) during the organization's annual "Holiday Retail Campaign."

From November through January 2025, longstanding MDA convenience retail partners Circle K, Florida Turnpike Services, GPM Investments LLC, and Graham C-Stores and Graham Enterprises invites customers to make donations at checkout, round up their purchases or contribute online. In return, their contributions will be displayed on MDA Holiday pinups, demonstrating their commitment to helping MDA families thrive, the organization said.

This year's campaign aims for raise $750,000: