Convenience Store Operators Join MDA Holiday Retail Campaign

Circle K, GPM Investments and others aim to raise $750,000 this year.
Danielle Romano
MDA pinup

NATIONAL REPORT — Convenience store retailers nationwide are in the spirit of giving this holiday season, joining the efforts of the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) during the organization's annual "Holiday Retail Campaign."

From November through January 2025, longstanding MDA convenience retail partners Circle K, Florida Turnpike Services, GPM Investments LLC, and Graham C-Stores and Graham Enterprises invites customers to make donations at checkout, round up their purchases or contribute online. In return, their contributions will be displayed on MDA Holiday pinups, demonstrating their commitment to helping MDA families thrive, the organization said.

This year's campaign aims for raise $750,000:

  • Circle K — More than 400 Circle K convenience stores across north Florida and central/south Georgia will participate throughout November.
  • Florida Turnpike Services — The company will run a scan sheet program at eight locations from Nov. 25 through Jan. 5.
  • GPM Investments — More than 1,500 company-operated locations across 27 states will invite customers to round up purchases or donate $1, $5 or more. Customers will receive a buy one, get one free coupon for HI-CHEW and a 20-ounce bottle of 7UP and Canada Dry family beverages in return. Pinups will be available from Dec. 1–31 at participating stores, including 1-Stop, Admiral and Apple Market among others.
  • Graham C-Stores and Graham Enterprises — Twenty-four Graham C-Stores in Illinois will participate from Nov. 27 through Dec. 31, and 37 Graham Enterprises locations will participate from Nov. 23 through Dec. 31.
"I'm incredibly thankful for our long-time retail partners and their customers who join forces every holiday season to support families like mine. The progress we’re seeing in treatments, care and advocacy wouldn't be possible without this kind of commitment. This campaign is a testament to the power of community and the hope it brings to all of us," commented Ira Walker, MDA's national ambassador.

Muscular Dystrophy Association is the No. 1 voluntary health organization in the United States.

"This year's campaign holds special significance as the Muscular Dystrophy Association approaches its 75th anniversary in 2025, marking nearly eight decades of transforming hope into real progress for families living with muscular dystrophy, ALS and over 300 related neuromuscular diseases," said Tracy Denton, senior vice president, development partnerships at MDA. "We are grateful for the long-standing partnerships that have propelled our mission forward. Funds raised through our loyal retail partners, their employees and customers have been instrumental in driving breakthroughs in treatments and care. Together, we continue the legacy of hope, ensuring families living with neuromuscular diseases can look forward to brighter, more independent futures."

