Convenience Store Operators Launch a Counterattack on Crime

"Factors like money problems, an increase in cost of living, economic hardship due to inflation, increased opportunity with poor security measures in stores, perceived low risk of being caught and/or the feeling of, 'so what, it's worth the risk even if I get caught [because] the punishment is just a simple slap on the wrist' ... These factors apply to both external as well as internal theft," Makarem said.

For Westborough, Mass.-based EG America, operator of 1,500-plus convenience stores, some of the biggest vulnerabilities the chain faces are tied directly to the features that drive the business, such as tobacco inventory controls, fuel pump upgrades and the ongoing evolution of ORC.

"Low staffing during off-peak hours creates operational risks, and blind spots are often exploited. Additionally, restrooms are increasingly misused for vandalism or noncustomer activity, posing serious safety concerns," the EG America Retail Asset Protection Team told Convenience Store News. "We continue to take a proactive approach by evaluating risks, adapting strategies and investing in solutions to safeguard our teams and customers."

The team consists of Liz McMillen, senior manager, retail asset protection; Josh Nylander, manager of retail asset protection ORC and investigations; Courtney Trieger, manager of retail asset protection support; and Jeremy Allen, manager of retail asset protection process and systems.

A Multilayered Approach

Deterrence is the one aspect of crime prevention that c-store operators can directly influence and so, retailers are adopting multipronged strategies that combine technology, employee training, store design and community engagement to enhance safety and security.

At EG America, the company has adopted a multifaceted security approach, combining physical security enhancements, behavioral deterrents and data analytics. Examples include:

Cooler door delay timers and audible peg displays to alert team members of unusual activity, enabling nonconfrontational engagement.

Reusable security devices to protect high-theft items like beverages, alcohol and tools, even in stores without traditional pedestal systems, helping manage shrink cost effectively.

Loitering detection technology and internal messaging systems for team members to discreetly request assistance.

Analytic tracking tools that are integrated with public view monitors, and advanced surveillance systems for remote monitoring.

Mobile security units at high-risk stores, providing real-time visibility.

"This multilayered strategy empowers our teams, strengthens deterrence and protects our assets," the Retail Asset Protection Team explained. "After deploying many of these technologies late in FY [fiscal year] 2023, our shrink metrics for FY 2024 show notable reductions in loss. The introduction of layered security tools has not only reduced shrink, but has also improved team member and guest safety. Our data analytics continue to validate the strong ROI of these investments, proving the effectiveness of our multifaceted approach."

Additionally, cross-functional collaboration is key for EG America. The operations team routinely reviews product assortments to ensure they appeal to the right customers while driving strong sales, while the Retail Asset Protection Team partners closely with marketing and operations to help shape store layouts that protect both the brand image and gross profit.

Leveraging Technology to Stay Protected

From artificial intelligence (AI)-powered cameras to real-time data analytics, technology is transforming how convenience store retailers prevent and respond to theft and crime.

There are two main tools when it comes to curbing crime, according to Jodie Woodworth, head of marketing for Westminster, Colo.-based Envysion, a Motorola Solutions company and provider of enterprise video security and business analytics solutions. One is proper placement of security cameras, and the other is ancillary connected products such as sirens, alarms, panic buttons and safety sensors. Connecting the ancillary products to AI-powered security cameras offers an extra layer of protection.

Managed video services, she explained, have the ability to power everyday cameras with AI capabilities. Plus, they offer professional video verification services, which allow immediate access to video footage, giving them the ability to contact authorities with the support of video evidence.

Loop Neighborhood Markets' Makarem advocates for convenience retailers to invest in advanced CCTV systems, describing the technology as "one of the leading controls" and among the most effective tools for monitoring crime today.

Another application he recommends is the HALO Smart Sensor. Designed for camera-free privacy areas, HALO offers real-time safety, security and environmental monitoring to detect vaping, air quality issues and other disturbances such as abnormal noise levels.

"The HALO Smart Sensor connected to a managed video system is becoming a disrupter in the c-store industry," Makarem pointed out. "The sensor is able to detect people that may be spending too much time in restrooms and sends an alert."

A Balancing Act

Although it may seem obvious, security cameras are now a constant presence throughout the shopping experience, but striking the right balance of privacy, security and safety for both the employee and customer experience is an essential task.

At EG America, transparency is key. The retailer notifies customers and team members about the surveillance presence clearly and consistently. Its surveillance is focused on high-risk areas and is used ethically, ensuring the guest experience is not compromised.

Loop's Makarem has found that customers increasingly recognize and appreciate visible surveillance in convenience stores, viewing it as a reassuring measure that helps ensure a safer shopping environment. The retailer sees a positive response from customers when it comes to the retailer's surveillance features, he shared.

Employee Preparedness

Employee training plays a critical role in loss prevention and security. Employees should be aware of security procedures, know they are being recorded and know what steps to take if a threat presents itself.

"Comprehensive training programs that cover procedures, de-escalation techniques, emergency response protocols, and clear communication channels for reporting concerns are key parts in achieving safety goals and minimizing risk factors," Makarem said. "And by doing so, employers ultimately create an internal culture of attentiveness and care where employees feel empowered to protect themselves, as well as the company assets, while feeling supported during potential threats."

In 2024, EG America launched a customized Workplace Violence Awareness Program developed in partnership with a consultant. This training includes short, scenario-based videos featuring real EG America team members, covering situations like shoplifting de-escalation, handling suspected drug use and interacting respectfully with unhoused individuals. The modules are assigned annually, embedded into onboarding and supported by ongoing store-level discussions.

The goal is to empower team members with practical, easy-to-remember tools, so they can respond confidently and appropriately in any high-risk situation.