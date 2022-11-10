Convenience Store Retailers Honor U.S. Military Veterans

The veteran-founded company is also bringing back its roundup campaign with the Call of Duty Endowment to help more of our nation's heroes transition to successful civilian careers after military service.
Over the last four years, Pilot Co.'s partnership with the Endowment has helped place more than 6,000 veterans into meaningful careers after the military. Guests can join the cause to help veterans find careers by rounding up their in-store purchase to the nearest whole dollar at any of the company's owned and operated Pilot, Flying J or One9 Fuel Network travel centers from Oct. 31–Nov. 13.
The company will donate 100 percent of the roundup proceeds directly to the Call of Duty Endowment and will match the donations raised up to $100,000.
Additionally, from Nov. 11–13 service members and their families verified through ID.me in the myRewards Plus app will receive a free meal credit, valued up to $12. The Veterans Day offer can be redeemed through the myRewards Plus app at participating Pilot, Flying J and One9 Fuel Network travel centers.
This year, the $12 Veterans Day meal credit will be a rolling balance, allowing guests to use any remaining balance the next time they stop over Veterans Day weekend during the offer period.
Knoxville, Tenn.-based Pilot Co.'s travel center network includes more than 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 790 restaurants.
Sheetz Inc.
Altoona, Pa.-based Sheetz will show its respect and gratitude for veterans and active duty military personnel by offering a free meal and car wash on Veterans Day. On Nov. 11, Sheetz invites all veterans and active duty military personnel to enjoy a free half ham and cheese or meatball sub and a regular size fountain drink at any of the retailer's 660-plus locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina..
Sheetz will also provide a free car wash to veterans and active duty military. This offer only applies to the $9 wash option and is only available at Sheetz stores that have a car wash. Military ID or proof of service must be presented to qualify.
Stewart's Shops
To show its gratitude to U.S. veterans this Veteran's Day, Stewart's Shops is offering 99-cent single scoop cones to all its customers. The deal will be available all day on Nov. 11.
Throughout the year Stewart's Shops supports more than 150 veteran groups through monetary and production donations. The donations contribute to job training, providing meals for events and life skills trainings.
Saratoga Springs, N.Y.-based Stewart's Shops operates more than 350 stores in New York and southern Vermont.
TravelCenters of America Inc.
TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) is also hosting month-long initiatives to honor all those who have served our country.
The Westlake, Ohio-based company is teaming up with Mobil Delvac to donate $50,000 to Folds of Honor, an organization providing educational scholarships for children and spouses of fallen or disabled American military service members and first responders.
This is the sixth year in a row that TA and Mobil Delvac have come together to support Folds of Honor and pay tribute to fallen or disabled American military service members and first responders. To date, the companies together have donated a total of $300,000 to the organization.
Additionally, TA is launching a Round Up campaign to support the Special Operators Transition Foundation (SOTF), an organization dedicated to assisting Special Operations Forces veterans with the successful transition from military service into their next career. From Nov. 1–30, guests at participating TA, Petro and TA Express locations will have the opportunity to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar, with the difference being donated directly to SOTF.
TA will also continue its tradition of inviting all active-duty military, veterans and reservists to enjoy a complimentary meal on Veterans Day at company-owned quick-service and full-service restaurants nationwide.
The travel center operator and its 19,000 team members serve guests in 280 locations in 44 states, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands.
Wawa Inc.
On Veteran's Day, Pennsylvania-based Wawa is offering free, any-size hot coffee to veterans, active military members and their families, all day, with no military ID required. The promotion is available at all 975-plus Wawa stores throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.
Additionally, Operation Taste of Home care packages are an annual tradition organized by Wawa associates and supported by the USO of Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey and USO Central Florida, who together help send more than 15,000 care packages to military currently deployed. Throughout October and November, Wawa associates and members of the USO, Air National Guard and Army National Guard assembled more than 15,000 care packages at five assembling events to be sent to military service men and women abroad.
The Wawa Foundation also presented a check to the USO for $800,586.54 raised through in-store coin and scan campaigns held at every Wawa store during the summer.