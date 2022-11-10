Convenience Store Retailers Honor U.S. Military Veterans

NATIONAL REPORT — The convenience store industry is well-known for supporting their communities through donations, discounts and free offers. This Veterans Day is no different.

Casey's General Stores Inc. is honoring veterans all month and is urging its customers to join in on the salute. Through Nov. 29, the Ankeny, Iowa-based retailer is asking customers to show their support by rounding up their purchases at all Casey's c-stores to benefit Hope For The Warriors (HOPE) and Children of Fallen Patriots.

The retailer partners with Children of Fallen Patriots to provide assistance, resources and scholarships to children of military families who've lost a parent in the line of duty. Since 2012, Casey's has worked with Hope For The Warriors to help service members and their families restore a sense of self, family and hope through comprehensive support programs.

"Veterans provide the greatest service to our country, and now our guests can give back when they shop at Casey's. Whether rounding up your purchase at the register or adding a donation to your next online pizza order, we can make a difference in the lives of our nation's veterans and their families," said Darren Rebelez, president and CEO of Casey's, and veteran of the United States Army.

"Thank you to PepsiCo for standing alongside us again for this campaign. Every year, I am overwhelmed by the response from Casey's guests who believe in our longstanding support of military veterans and I'm excited to see it happen again this November," he added.

Scott Henzi, commercial senior vice president, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Central Division, said PepsiCo is honored to stand with Casey's in support of the military members.

"Through our annual PepsiCo Rolling Remembrance relay, we are proud to have raised funds for the Children of Fallen Patriots organization since 2015 and will continue to support veterans across the Heartland and beyond alongside such dedicated partners like Casey's," Henzi said.

In addition to rounding up purchases in-store, guests can also donate to this year's campaign when ordering online at caseys.com. As an added salute, service members past and present can receive a free cup of freshly brewed coffee by visiting any of the more than 2,400 Casey's stores on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

Other retailers throughout the convenience store channel are also saluting U.S. veterans and their families. Deals and promotions include: