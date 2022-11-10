Advertisement
11/10/2022

Convenience Store Retailers Honor U.S. Military Veterans

Many industry operators offer food and beverage promotions, and launch roundup campaigns.
Melissa Kress
Executive Editor
Melissa Kress profile picture
Casey's Coffee

NATIONAL REPORT — The convenience store industry is well-known for supporting their communities through donations, discounts and free offers. This Veterans Day is no different.

Casey's General Stores Inc. is honoring veterans all month and is urging its customers to join in on the salute. Through Nov. 29, the Ankeny, Iowa-based retailer is asking customers to show their support by rounding up their purchases at all Casey's c-stores to benefit Hope For The Warriors (HOPE) and Children of Fallen Patriots. 

The retailer partners with Children of Fallen Patriots to provide assistance, resources and scholarships to children of military families who've lost a parent in the line of duty. Since 2012, Casey's has worked with Hope For The Warriors to help service members and their families restore a sense of self, family and hope through comprehensive support programs. 

"Veterans provide the greatest service to our country, and now our guests can give back when they shop at Casey's. Whether rounding up your purchase at the register or adding a donation to your next online pizza order, we can make a difference in the lives of our nation's veterans and their families," said Darren Rebelez, president and CEO of Casey's, and veteran of the United States Army.

"Thank you to PepsiCo for standing alongside us again for this campaign. Every year, I am overwhelmed by the response from Casey's guests who believe in our longstanding support of military veterans and I'm excited to see it happen again this November," he added.

Scott Henzi, commercial senior vice president, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Central Division, said PepsiCo is honored to stand with Casey's in support of the military members.

"Through our annual PepsiCo Rolling Remembrance relay, we are proud to have raised funds for the Children of Fallen Patriots organization since 2015 and will continue to support veterans across the Heartland and beyond alongside such dedicated partners like Casey's," Henzi said.

In addition to rounding up purchases in-store, guests can also donate to this year's campaign when ordering online at caseys.com. As an added salute, service members past and present can receive a free cup of freshly brewed coffee by visiting any of the more than 2,400 Casey's stores on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. 

Other retailers throughout the convenience store channel are also saluting U.S. veterans and their families. Deals and promotions include:

7-Eleven Inc.

7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores are offering a free Quarter-Pound Big Bite 100 percent all-beef hot dog in honor of veterans. Available in-store and via delivery through the 7NOW app, this deal is only redeemable on Nov. 11. 

Hot dogs can be customized with an array of condiments and toppings, including hot chili, melted nacho cheese, fresh onions, jalapeños and pico de gallo.

7-Eleven sells 100 million hot dogs every year. 

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. It also operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

Circle K

Circle K is offering all veterans and active service members a free medium coffee on Nov. 11 at every location that serves coffee throughout the United States.

Circle K coffee cup

To redeem the special deal, current and former service members can customize their ideal cup of coffee at Circle K's self-serve station and tell an associate they are a veteran or military member to get their cup for free. Circle K's self-serve coffee stations grind 100 percent sustainably sourced beans for every individual cup of coffee, hot or iced, brewed fresh in under a minute.

Circle K has long supported military members with multiple past Veterans Days freebies and through "VetFran," which seeks to support Veterans interested in Circle K franchise opportunities.

Circle K is a wholly owned subsidiary of Laval, Quebec-based Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and fuel retail, operating in 24 countries and territories, with close to 14,100 stores

EG Group

EG Group and the 1,700-plus convenience stores it operates launched an annual campaign last week to raise funds for Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and give back to the communities in which it does business. Donations will help DAV ensure that injured and ill veterans can access the full range of benefits available to them.

During the month of November, guests will have the option to donate $1, $5 or an amount of their choosing to DAV during checkout. For every $1 donated, DAV delivers $179 in essential benefits for veterans, helping them to find meaningful employment opportunities, get transportation to medical appointments and receive vital assistance during times of disaster.

The convenience stores participating in the promotion include Cumberland Farms, Certified Oil, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf 'N Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint Food Stores, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill. Their goal is to raise $250,000 for DAV.

Love's Travel Stops

Love's Veterans Day promo

Love's Travel Stops is celebrating those who have served in the military by offering them a food and drink deal on Veterans Day, in addition to a $150,000 donation to Operation Homefront. The donation to the national nonprofit will come from the sale of special edition Operation Homefront tumblers combined with a gift from the company.

On Friday, Nov. 11, all who have served or those currently serving in the military can get a free roller grill item and fountain drink with the purchase of one roller grill item at participating locations. The special edition, 24-ounce Operation Homefront tumbler will also be available for purchase throughout November, with $5 from each sale going directly to the organization while supplies last.

Oklahoma City-based Love's Travel Stops operates a network of 600 locations in 42 states. 

Maverik coffee and donut

Maverik — Adventure's First Stop

In honor of Veterans Day, Maverik — Adventure's First Stop will offer active military personnel and veterans a complimentary hot beverage, including coffee, cappuccino, tea and hot cocoa, any size with the purchase of a doughnut.

The Salt Lake City-based retailer operates nearly 400 locations across 12 western states, making it the largest independent fuel marketer in the Intermountain West. Locations include Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

Pilot Co.

Pilot Co. is continuing its longstanding tradition of giving back to military service members and their families by offering a free meal at more than 750 participating Pilot, Flying J and One9 Fuel Network travel centers across the country.

Pilot Co. veterans day promo

The veteran-founded company is also bringing back its roundup campaign with the Call of Duty Endowment to help more of our nation's heroes transition to successful civilian careers after military service.

Over the last four years, Pilot Co.'s partnership with the Endowment has helped place more than 6,000 veterans into meaningful careers after the military. Guests can join the cause to help veterans find careers by rounding up their in-store purchase to the nearest whole dollar at any of the company's owned and operated Pilot, Flying J or One9 Fuel Network travel centers from Oct. 31–Nov. 13.

The company will donate 100 percent of the roundup proceeds directly to the Call of Duty Endowment and will match the donations raised up to $100,000.

Additionally, from Nov. 11–13 service members and their families verified through ID.me in the myRewards Plus app will receive a free meal credit, valued up to $12. The Veterans Day offer can be redeemed through the myRewards Plus app at participating Pilot, Flying J and One9 Fuel Network travel centers.

This year, the $12 Veterans Day meal credit will be a rolling balance, allowing guests to use any remaining balance the next time they stop over Veterans Day weekend during the offer period.

Knoxville, Tenn.-based Pilot Co.'s travel center network includes more than 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 790 restaurants.

Sheetz Inc.

Altoona, Pa.-based Sheetz will show its respect and gratitude for veterans and active duty military personnel by offering a free meal and car wash on Veterans Day. On Nov. 11, Sheetz invites all veterans and active duty military personnel to enjoy a free half ham and cheese or meatball sub and a regular size fountain drink at any of the retailer's 660-plus locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina..

Sheetz will also provide a free car wash to veterans and active duty military. This offer only applies to the $9 wash option and is only available at Sheetz stores that have a car wash. Military ID or proof of service must be presented to qualify.

Stewart's Shops

To show its gratitude to U.S. veterans this Veteran's Day, Stewart's Shops is offering 99-cent single scoop cones to all its customers. The deal will be available all day on Nov. 11.

Throughout the year Stewart's Shops supports more than 150 veteran groups through monetary and production donations. The donations contribute to job training, providing meals for events and life skills trainings.

Saratoga Springs, N.Y.-based Stewart's Shops operates more than 350 stores in New York and southern Vermont.

TravelCenters of America Inc.

TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) is also hosting month-long initiatives to honor all those who have served our country.

The Westlake, Ohio-based company is teaming up with Mobil Delvac to donate $50,000 to Folds of Honor, an organization providing educational scholarships for children and spouses of fallen or disabled American military service members and first responders.

This is the sixth year in a row that TA and Mobil Delvac have come together to support Folds of Honor and pay tribute to fallen or disabled American military service members and first responders. To date, the companies together have donated a total of $300,000 to the organization. 

Additionally, TA is launching a Round Up campaign to support the Special Operators Transition Foundation (SOTF), an organization dedicated to assisting Special Operations Forces veterans with the successful transition from military service into their next career. From Nov. 1–30, guests at participating TA, Petro and TA Express locations will have the opportunity to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar, with the difference being donated directly to SOTF. 

TA will also continue its tradition of inviting all active-duty military, veterans and reservists to enjoy a complimentary meal on Veterans Day at company-owned quick-service and full-service restaurants nationwide. 

The travel center operator and its 19,000 team members serve guests in 280 locations in 44 states, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands.

Wawa Inc.

On Veteran's Day, Pennsylvania-based Wawa is offering free, any-size hot coffee to veterans, active military members and their families, all day, with no military ID required. The promotion is available at all 975-plus Wawa stores throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.

Additionally, Operation Taste of Home care packages are an annual tradition organized by Wawa associates and supported by the USO of Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey and USO Central Florida, who together help send more than 15,000 care packages to military currently deployed. Throughout October and November, Wawa associates and members of the USO, Air National Guard and Army National Guard assembled more than 15,000 care packages at five assembling events to be sent to military service men and women abroad.

The Wawa Foundation also presented a check to the USO for $800,586.54 raised through in-store coin and scan campaigns held at every Wawa store during the summer.

About the Author

Melissa Kress

Melissa Kress

Melissa Kress is Executive Editor of Convenience Store News. Read More

    You May Also Like

    Advertisement