Convenience Store Retailers Join Nationwide MDA Fundraiser

NEW YORK — Convenience store retailers, including GPM Investments LLC, Circle K, Graham C-Stores Co., Graham Enterprise Inc., Florida Turnpike Services and Sam's Mart Inc., have joined the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) for the latter's Holiday Retail Campaign.

Thousands of retail locations across the United States will fundraise between November and January 2024 in order to support the MDA's mission of accelerating research, advancing care and advocating on behalf of families living with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases.

Retail guests can help by donating at checkout or rounding up their purchase. Customer donations will be displayed on special MDA Holiday pinups in each location, showing support for MDA families. Donations to this year's holiday campaign may also be made directly online here.

"I'm grateful to our partners at GPM Investments and all participating retailers, employees and customers who are raising funds this holiday season," said Amy Shinneman, MDA national ambassador. "When communities come together across the country, it means so much to families like mine who see that they are not alone living with neuromuscular disease. These funds lead to so much progress in treatments, care, and access — and this support gives us all a lot of hope."

In this year's campaign, partners hope to raise $750,000 for MDA, some running the fundraiser throughout their networks, while others will be running the program regionally.

GPM's 1,500 retail locations in 27 states will be running an additional promotion in conjunction with the campaign, as customers who round up their purchases or make individual donations of $1, $5 or more will receive "Buy 1, Get 1 Free" coupons for a Hi-Chew product and a 20-ounce bottle of 7UP or Canada Dry beverages.

Circle K invited guests to participate at its more than 400 locations in north Florida and central/south Georgia throughout November.

In Illinois, Graham C-Stores' 24 locations will collect donations through Dec. 31, Graham Enterprise's 37 locations will be participating until Jan. 2.

Florida Turnpike Services will run a scan sheet program across its eight-store network until Jan. 7.