Convenience & Fuel Retailers Fight Hunger This Thanksgiving Season

NATIONAL REPORT — Convenience store and fuel retailers are taking steps to give back to the communities they serve this November. Companies that plan to fight hunger through charitable donations include:

Wawa Inc.

In honor of World Kindness Day on Nov. 13, The Wawa Foundation is recognizing and inspiring generosity across its communities through a $100,000 match of customer donations to its annual in-store fundraising campaign to support hunger relief.

As part of Wawa's annual Check-Out Hunger campaign, The Wawa Foundation will match the first $100,000 in customer donations made from Nov. 13 through Dec. 10. The four-week, in-store scan campaign invites customers to donate $1, $3 or $5 at the register to support local Feeding America Food Banks as part of Check-Out Hunger in-store fundraising efforts.

The direct donation and match to the annual Check-Out Hunger campaign is another way to spread hope while inspiring others and recognizing the donations of Wawa customers who pay it forward and provide support directly to their community, according to the company.

“We are so grateful for the many special moments of positivity that take place in Wawa stores every day, and we are honored to recognize the generosity of our customers to help their local communities, friends and neighbors in need by matching donations,” said Maria Kalogredis, chairperson of The Wawa Foundation. “Thank you to everyone who is playing a role in sharing, inspiring or paying forward kindness on World Kindness Day.”

The Check-Out Hunger campaign was founded by the Community FoodBank of New Jersey (CFBNJ), the state's largest food bank. CFBNJ manages the campaign on behalf of 42 affiliate food banks, in partnership with Wawa and other participating retailers.

Since 2003, Wawa and The Wawa Foundation have contributed more than $14 million to fight hunger and food insecurity by supporting Feeding America Food Banks throughout its market area. Wawa stores have also donated more than 30 million pounds of unsold product to local food pantries through the Wawa Share Food Donation program.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates approximately 1,000 c-stores throughout the Northeast and Florida. The retailer currently has plans to double its footprint within the next decade.

Shell

Shell's Fuel Rewards program, in conjunction with PDI, the convenience retail technology company that powers the loyalty platform, is teaming with Meals on Wheels America to help tackle senior hunger during the Thanksgiving season.

Through Nov. 3, Shell is donating 1 cent to Meals on Wheels America for each gallon of gas purchased at Shell by Fuel Rewards members with Platinum Status, up to $200,000.

"The Meals on Wheels network delivers nutritious meals, social connection and more to millions of seniors each year," said Kristine Templin, chief development officer at Meals on Wheels America. "We are so grateful that Shell and PDI are committed to fighting food insecurity during the giving season. Thanks to funds and awareness raised through this collaboration, Meals on Wheels America is better equipped to support local Meals on Wheels programs as they provide homebound seniors in need with essential services at an especially isolating time of year."

Approximately 10 million seniors experience food insecurity, with many at greater risk of malnutrition due to decreased appetite, mobility issues and a myriad of other factors, according to Meals one Wheels. Additionally, one every two seniors live alone, and those on fixed incomes are especially vulnerable.

"Shell is proud to support Meals on Wheels America because we're inspired by and believe in its mission to ensure no one is left hungry," said Renée Power, GM mobility marketing North America, Shell US. "Shell is committed to giving back to communities and this is an opportunity to do so through the Fuel Rewards program. As our most loyal customers, we want Fuel Rewards members with Platinum Status to have an easy way to give back to their community through the simple act of filling up."

This marks the first community outreach initiative that members of the Fuel Rewards program with Platinum Status are invited to participate in.

Houston-based Shell is an affiliate of Royal Dutch Shell plc, a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with operations in more than 70 countries.