Convenience Stores Ring in 2019 With Rewards Offers

Revelers can ring in 2019 with 19-cent coffee and bottled water at participating 7-Eleven locations. The deal is available through the retailer's 7Rewards loyalty program on the 7-Eleven smartphone app and is good for one medium cup of fresh-brewed coffee or 1-liter bottle of 7-Select Pure water.

The coupon is redeemable Jan. 1 from 12:01 a.m. through 11:59 p.m.

"At 7-Eleven we want every customer interaction to be delightful and valuable, 7Rewards loyalty program does exactly that," said Gurmeet Singh, 7-Eleven chief digital officer and chief information officer. "Customers can earn and redeem points when they check out and even engage in unique in-store experiences, such as augmented reality.

"At 7-Eleven we want to deliver products and experiences our customers want and deserve. As we all celebrate the new year, what better way to reward our customers than to give them valuable promotions on products they love," he added.

The 19-cent coffee counts toward the 7Rewards "Buy Six, Get the Seventh Free" drink offer, and both products earn 7Rewards points.

Each cup of coffee can be customized with sweeteners, plain and flavored creamers, flavored syrups and toppings. Additionally, for non-coffee drinkers, hot tea and hot chocolate are available. The featured hot beverage is Chips Ahoy! Hot Chocolate, available exclusively at 7-Eleven stores.

Irving, Texas-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 67,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.