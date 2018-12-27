Convenience Stores Ring in 2019 With Rewards Offers
NATIONAL REPORT — After counting down the end of 2018, convenience store retailers are ushering in the New Year with special rewards offers on coffee to fuel customers' late-night and morning-after festivities.
7-Eleven Inc.
Revelers can ring in 2019 with 19-cent coffee and bottled water at participating 7-Eleven locations. The deal is available through the retailer's 7Rewards loyalty program on the 7-Eleven smartphone app and is good for one medium cup of fresh-brewed coffee or 1-liter bottle of 7-Select Pure water.
The coupon is redeemable Jan. 1 from 12:01 a.m. through 11:59 p.m.
"At 7-Eleven we want every customer interaction to be delightful and valuable, 7Rewards loyalty program does exactly that," said Gurmeet Singh, 7-Eleven chief digital officer and chief information officer. "Customers can earn and redeem points when they check out and even engage in unique in-store experiences, such as augmented reality.
"At 7-Eleven we want to deliver products and experiences our customers want and deserve. As we all celebrate the new year, what better way to reward our customers than to give them valuable promotions on products they love," he added.
The 19-cent coffee counts toward the 7Rewards "Buy Six, Get the Seventh Free" drink offer, and both products earn 7Rewards points.
Each cup of coffee can be customized with sweeteners, plain and flavored creamers, flavored syrups and toppings. Additionally, for non-coffee drinkers, hot tea and hot chocolate are available. The featured hot beverage is Chips Ahoy! Hot Chocolate, available exclusively at 7-Eleven stores.
Irving, Texas-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 67,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.
Cumberland Farms
From 5 p.m. New Year's Eve to 5 a.m. New Year's Day, customers can stop by any one of Cumberland Farms' nearly 600 locations throughout the Northeast and Florida and receive a free signature Farmhouse Blend or Bold coffee, hot or iced, in any size.
The retailer's coffee can be customized with holiday favorites, such as the limited-time offer Eggnog coffee flavor, as well as flavor shots like French Vanilla and Hazelnut, along with extra espresso shots, milk or cream for no additional cost.
Cumberland Farms also has a limited-time offer Peppermint Hot Cocoa for non-coffee drinkers.
Headquartered in Westborough, Mass., Cumberland Farms operates more than 570 c-stores across eight states.
Royal Farms
To mark the new year and celebrate the launch of their updated app, Royal Farms is giving away a free hot coffee any size to their Rofo Rewards members all day on Jan. 1.
RoFo Rewards members can download the updated app through the App Store or Google Play. The app features enhancements in location services and gives users 400 free points on their birthday — that's enough to redeem a free chicken meal, according to the c-store retailer.
Baltimore-based Royal Farms operates approximately 200 stores in Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.