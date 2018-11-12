Cumberland Farms Celebrates the Season With Holiday-Flavored Beverages

For those who crave something creamy yet bold, an Eggnog Coffee is the perfect way to cap off an evening or start the day, according to Cumberland Farms. The brew can be customized with extra espresso shots, milk or cream for no additional cost.

Keeping in line with the eggnog theme, java drinkers can also customize the brand's signature Farmhouse Bold or Blend coffee with an eggnog shot to create their own personalized cup of Joe for 99 cents in any size, hot or iced.

If coffee isn't their go-to, Cumberland Farms' festive and popular Peppermint Hot Chocolate is back for a limited time and available in any size for 99 cents. The beverage has a rich, decadent chocolate flavor balanced with cooling peppermint.

"Whether you need a pick-me-up during a late night gift wrapping session or while holiday shopping, customers can stop by any of Cumberland Farms' nearly 600 retail locations across the Northeast and Florida to get their holiday beverage fix all season long," the convenience store retailer stated.

Westborough-based Cumberland Farms operates nearly 600 convenience stores across eight Northeastern states.