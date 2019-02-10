Convenience Valet Forms Partnership With Medterra CBD

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill. — Medterra CBD will serve as the exclusive CBD brand of Convenience Valet.

Through the partnership, smaller versions of Medterra's leading products will be distributed into a variety of channels, including convenience stores, airports and more.

"At Medterra, we believe that everyone deserves access to the best, highest-quality CBD products designed for wellness seekers who are looking for an edge to elevate their lives," said Medterra CEO Jay Hartenbach. "Through our partnership with Convenience Valet, we're able to dramatically increase the distribution of our products at an even more accessible price."

Medterra CBD is one of the first 13 companies to receive the U.S. Hemp Authority's Certification Seal, the company said. Its products are made with 99 percent pure CBD extracted from hemp grown in accordance with the guidelines of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture and are guaranteed THC-free, non-GMO and void of any psychoactive ingredients.

"After reviewing many potential CBD brands, we feel that Medterra's brand awareness, company standards, and marketing strategy are among the best, and check all the boxes for us in terms or quality and customer satisfaction,'' said Jim Blosser, executive vice president of sales, Convenience Valet. "We're excited to build our offerings with a CBD product line and are committed to grow the CBD category by supplying quality products that consumers are looking for, and retailers can trust."

Convenience Valet is a leader in trial and travel-size consumer products, ranging from health, beauty and personal care products to automotive supplies and other general merchandise. It serves convenience stores, airport shops, hotels, cruise ships, college bookstores and more.