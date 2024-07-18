Convenience vs. Connection

Whether it's at a grocery store, drugstore, fast-food restaurant or convenience store, self-checkout is becoming more and more common, aimed at helping customers move through the purchase process faster and helping retailers improve efficiency and reallocate labor. Nearly two-thirds of convenience store shoppers, however, still prefer to pay at an employee-manned register, according to the 2024 Convenience Store News Realities of the Aisle Study, which surveyed 1,500 consumers who shop a c-store at least once a month. The study also revealed: