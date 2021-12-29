The Conversation Around Cannabis

Legalized cannabis is finding growing support at the state level across the United States. To date, 18 states and Washington, D.C., have legalized marijuana for adults over the age of 21. The number of dispensaries and authorized retail storefronts that sell cannabis products is anticipated to rise as even more states legalize the offering. While convenience stores have yet to jump into the marijuana market, there seems to be an existing customer base available should they choose to do so, according to the findings of the 2021 Convenience Store News Realities of the Aisle Study, which surveyed 1,500-plus consumers who shop a c-store at least once a month.