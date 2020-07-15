The Cool Ways C-stores Plan to Celebrate National Ice Cream Day

NATIONAL REPORT — Consumers across the country will celebrate their favorite cold treat on a hot day on National Ice Cream Day (July 19). Convenience store retailers are also getting in on the celebration through new ice cream promotions.

7-ELEVEN Inc.

7-Eleven is introducing Mu/Mo Mochi Ice Cream Balls. The two-packs were designed specifically for the grab-and-go market and each contain two individual My/Mo Mochi premium ice cream balls in Ripe Strawberry and Sweet Mango flavors. The ice cream is wrapped in sweet, pillowy mochi dough.

The suggested retail price is $2.99 per two-pack at participating 7-Eleven stores.

"My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream makes customers' mouths water (and hearts melt)," said Brooke Hodierne, vice president of merchandising at 7-Eleven. "Introducing this new deliciousness to stores marks an exciting and important addition to 7-Eleven's ice cream selection. We know that younger consumers are looking for craveable snacking on-the go experiences that are new and different. My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream offers a quick, convenient way to satisfy anyone's cravings for a fun, portable treat."

Mochi first appeared in the United States in gourmet grocery stores but has since exploded in popularity, according to the company.

"Snackers everywhere have embraced the unique and delicious snacking sensation that comes with My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream. It has always been our mission to bring mochi to the masses, and this new two-pack available at 7-Eleven is the next step in the mainstreaming of mochi," said Craig Berger, CEO of My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream. "The snacking culture continues to grow, and our goal is to introduce new generations of snackers to this great frozen treat. My/Mo's expansion to 7-Eleven stores meets our fans where they are and makes it easier for them to get their favorite frozen snack for a 'mouth-boggling' experience."

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 71,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.

CUMBERLAND FARMS

Cumberland Farms is offering customers $1 off any of the retail brand's Ultimate Scoop ice cream flavors, making the price $4.49 for a pint.

To receive the discount, customers can text the word SCOOPS to 64827 on National Ice Cream Day. Existing members of the c-store chain's text database will automatically receive the coupon that morning.

The discount offer is redeemable through Tuesday, July 21.

Ultimate Scoops come in a variety of flavors, including Doughlicious Cookie Dough, Peanut Butter Persuasion and the brand's newest addition, Rapturous Raspberry Burst.

Westborough, Mass.-based Cumberland Farms operates approximately 600 c-stores in the Northeast and Florida. It is a member of the EG America family.