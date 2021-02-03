Core-Mark Curated Program Yields Four New Products for Convenience Channel

WESTLAKE, Texas — Core-Mark International has chosen four new brands for inclusion in the Core-Mark Curated program, a new initiative designed to identify, nurture and help develop the best brands for inclusion in its extensive distribution channel.

The brands were selected following their presentations to a team of Core-Mark category management and marketing leaders during the first-ever Core-Mark Curated showcase event, held virtually in August 2020.

The brands are:

Love Corn — A line of premium snacks made from crunchy corn, sea salt and sunflower oil.

Popsalot — A collection of hand-crafted gourmet popcorns.

OmniBev — The world's first ready-to-drink authentic Vietnamese Cold Brew Coffee.

Riverside Natural Foods — the creator of healthy snacking products through its MadeGood and Good to Go brands.

Love Corn, Popsalot and OmniBev are available exclusively through the Core-Mark International convenience store distribution network.

"These four innovative, high-quality brands are going to receive meaningful exposure to the convenience channel," said Chris Murray, executive vice president of marketing, Core-Mark International. "Their selection illustrates the effectiveness of Core-Mark Curated, which we created to uncover and steward the best and brightest new products so that our convenience customers can further improve and differentiate their services to consumers."

Core-Mark Curated is a hybrid of start-up accelerator and incubation programs that is the latest innovation to the company's Retailer Programs and Retailer Solutions, which are designed to help make convenience stores more efficient, profitable and a preferred destination for the most discerning consumers. A second Core-Mark Curated virtual trade show is scheduled for later in 2021.

Based in Westlake, Core-Mark is one of the largest marketers of food, fresh and broadline supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Founded in 1888, it offers a full range of products, marketing programs and technology solutions to 40,000-plus customers in the United States and Canada through 32 distribution centers, excluding two distribution facilities the company operates as a third-party logistics provider.