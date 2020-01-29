Core-Mark Enters Strategic Partnership With CBD Company

WESTLAKE, Texas — Core-Mark international Inc. is partnering with Solari Hemp, a farm-to-shelf wellness company that offers premium hemp-derived CBD.

Solari's 100 percent THC-free line of hemp derived CBD products will be distributed nationally through Core-Mark's supply chain.

"We are pleased to be partnering with the Solari team to bring their branded CBD products to our US customer base," said Chris Murray, Core-Mark senior vice president of marketing. "Solari has developed a unique and compelling portfolio of farm-to-shelf CBD products by leveraging cutting-edge technologies in farming extraction and product formulations. We look forward to accelerating the distribution of Solari products through Core-Mark's extensive supply chain and proven marketing capabilities."

Solari's offerings include tinctures, gummies, soft-gel capsules, pain creams, muscle balms and roll-on gels.

"We are excited about working with Core-Mark to gain retail distribution nationally on our premium CBD products," said Solari Hemp CEO Kelly Michols. "Core-Mark is one of the largest and most respected marketers to the convenience retail industry and Solari will greatly benefit from their marketing programs and technology capabilities. We greatly appreciate that they value our farm-to-shelf approach to the hemp-derived CBD industry and our strong commitment to making high-quality CBD products that their customers can count on."

Solari has more than 150 acres of hemp farmland in Longmont and Eaton, Colo., with on-site extraction and distillation. It functions as both a B2B and B2C company, growing crops for its own products as well as providing full-service hemp sourcing solutions and white labeling services for companies looking for a high-quality source of hemp.

Westlake-based Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs and technology solutions to approximately 43,000 customer locations in the United States, and Canada through 32 distribution centers.