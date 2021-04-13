Core-Mark Expands the Scope of Its Core Partners Program

WESTLAKE, Texas — In its quest to help convenience retailers grow sales and profits, Core-Mark International is unveiling a revamped Core Partners program.

The program offers customers access to suppliers within service-level categories, including, but not limited to: ambient fixtures; cleaning and safety supplies; refrigerated coolers and foodservice equipment; frictionless payment; point-of-sale registers; safes/ATMs; scale software signage; and telecommunications.

Key highlights of the revamped 2021 Core Partners program are:

Exclusive digital marketing content directly accessible by customers via Core-Mark's ordering platform;

Inclusion in the Core Partners print brochure;

Joint advertising via Core-Mark's Promo Power book and convenience industry media;

Website placement on www.core-mark.com

Social media promotion via Core-Mark's LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels;

Participation in national virtual trade shows and exhibits;

Optional participation in division-led and regional trade shows; and

Flat-fee pricing.

"The Core Partners program is unique to our industry, as we connect our customers with the industry's top service providers," said Core-Mark Marketing Director for Beverages, Health & Beauty Care and General Merchandise Erica Ward, who oversees Core Partners. "Our customers rely on us as a trusted source for information and services, and we're building on that reputation by introducing them to leading professional service partners they can rely on to drive additional growth."

The Core Partners program is one of several Core-Mark initiatives designed to foster convenience retail growth, including a data analytics-driven SmartStock program; a frictionless mobile payment option from Skip; loyalty and store-operations software from PDI; and an industry-leading Center of Excellence (CoE), which provides state-of-the-art technology to provide retailers with knowledge and insights to drive new ideas, products and solutions to stimulate growth.

"As we look to expand the scope of this program, we are accepting submissions for new potential partners through our website. We invite all professional service suppliers within any industry to apply who have the scope to support our U.S. divisions and customers throughout the continental United States," said Ward.

Based in Temple, Core-Mark International is one of the largest marketers of fresh, food and broadline supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Founded in 1888, Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs and technology solutions to approximately 40,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada through 32 distribution centers (excluding two distribution facilities the Company operates as a third-party logistics provider).